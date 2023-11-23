PSC approves increase in electricity rates of V Energies, gas bill expected to be lower than last year

V Energy’s Elm Road Generating Station in Oak Creek. The company plans to convert plants from coal to natural gas over the next eight years and close four older coal-burning plants in the south in 2024 and 2025. Jovani Hernandez/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

V Energy residential customers can expect to pay about $3.50 more per month for electric service under rates approved Tuesday by the Wisconsin Public Service Commission.

Even with the increase, home utility rates are expected to remain modestly lower next year due to falling gas prices. The utility estimates winter heating bills will be about $10 less per month.

We Energies’ projected 2.5% increase in residential electric rates follows an 11.3% rate increase this year, fueled by unusually high public interest in energy costs and pressure by consumer groups and some lawmakers to control them. Have promoted.

In a statement, the utility said its rates are still “well below the national average and in line with other Wisconsin utilities.”

The rate decisions before the commission Tuesday were a continuation of last year’s rate case and were limited to adjusting rates due to changes in fuel prices, cost increases on solar and natural gas projects and a few other issues.

Affordability issues will be addressed next time

The commissioners made clear in approving the 2024 rates that the utility will focus on energy affordability when it returns next year to set 2025 rates.

PSC Chair Rebecca Cameron Valk said this has always been a focus, but it is increasingly important as We Energy and other utilities are spending billions of dollars to move from coal to renewable, clean and cheaper energy sources.

WEC Energy Group, We Energies’ parent company, plans to spend $9.3 billion on new power generation facilities over the next five years, according to its recently released five-year capital plan. Including transmission and natural gas distribution projects, the company expects to spend $23.4 billion by 2028.

“We have consistently made clear that affordability and overall energy burden are increasingly important,” Valk said. “That doesn’t mean they’ve never been important – they’ve always been important – but they remain important when we’re looking at the impact of utilities, generation generation programs.”

The commissioners focused on a number of affordability issues, including ensuring customers are not overburdened with the costs of new construction, obtaining more detailed cost and benefit analysis of major projects, and representing user groups in future rate cases. This involves adjusting how costs are allocated. ,

The existing allocation formula resulted in a massive rate increase of about 14% for residential electricity customers over two years, while rates for industrial customers increased by less than 10%. The same formula was followed in the rate hike approved on Tuesday.

Commissioners next year consider how to handle the remaining debt on the two coal-burning units at the Oak Creek power plant, which are scheduled to close in May. He took similar action in rate cases at other utilities this year.

We Energies will still owe $400 million for pollution controls it installed nearly a decade ago at those units and two other units that will close in 2025. The total outstanding debt on all four units is $656 million and refinancing all or part of it could save customers millions of dollars over time.

Those initiatives and similar directives from commissioners in other rate matters signal to Wisconsin utilities that they will have to “keep their pencils very sharp in the future and not yield to their demands,” said Tom Content, executive director of the Citizens Utility Board.

As a result of the rates case the PSC opened separate dockets focusing on two affordability initiatives:

Expands and improves We Energies’ low income forgiveness tool for the purpose of assessing enrollment, eligibility for participation, and the $600 advance payment required by utilities to resume service that has been discontinued due to nonpayment.

Development of a percentage-of-income payment plan that would limit energy costs to a certain portion of a family’s income. In other states the limit is based on limiting energy burden.

“It was an off year, but there’s still another increase,” Stuff said of the small rate increase and narrow scope of We Energies’ 2024 rate proposal.

“But, I think overall it’s good to see that the PSC is continuing to emphasize affordability and the affordability challenges that customers are experiencing. It puts utilities on notice that they have to be diligent and make every dollar of customers’ money.” Need to justify what we’re looking to spend.”

This article originally appeared on the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: We Energy customers will pay $3.50 more per month after PSC action.

