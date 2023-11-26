PSB’s Alpha IQ powered wireless speaker sounds amazing

PSB’s Alpha IQ powered speakers are small but their sound is no slouch. psb

It is a fact of life that many of us live in small spaces and we often have to rent properties that are not suitable for a dedicated music or entertainment room. If you fall into that category but still want a good music system, the new PSB Alpha IQ speakers may be for you.

PSB is hardly a household name in the consumer audio world, but the Canada-based brand has been making excellent speakers for more than half a century. PSB speakers may look a bit conservative, but the technology behind them is cutting edge.

These new powered Alpha IQ speakers combine speakers with a high-quality amplifier, wireless receive and a wide range of inputs, meaning you can get Hi-Fi quality sound without wires and the excellent BlueOS app. You can stream directly from your iPhone using iTunes, which may work. With almost every music streaming service on the planet.

The Alpha IQ Bookshelf Speakers are wireless powered speakers that deliver 90W output per channel , [+] Support audio up to 192kHz wirelessly at 24-bit resolution. psb

Installing the Alpha IQ Bookshelf Speaker is a simple task. Using a smartphone, you can be ready in minutes. I’m an iPhone user and with the help of my iPhone SE, I’ve connected the Alpha IQ to my home wireless network to access my TIDAL account. However, I could choose from Spotify Connect, Qobuz, Amazon Music, and many others.

These little bookshelf speakers are only less than 25cm tall and are even more beautiful than I expected. The build quality is top notch and the speakers are available in white, black, Dutch Orange, Midnight Blue or Tangerine Yellow. Each speaker has its own power cable (removable figure eight design) and a 4-inch polypropylene woofer with a 0.75-inch tweeter for high frequencies. The speakers are so compact that they’ll fit on almost any bookshelf or even sit easily on either side of a TV.

Unlike some active speakers, the Alpha IQ are wireless and do not require a speaker cable to connect. As well as connecting to the home network via wireless, you can also go online with Ethernet. The primary speaker has some controls on the top plate for playing and pausing and adjusting the volume level, so you don’t have to take out your smartphone to turn off the music if you don’t want to. There is no remote provided with the speaker, which is a bit of a miss.

On the left is the PSB’s primary Alpha IQ speaker. It has all inputs to connect analog , [+] and digital sources. Inputs include HDMI eARC, optical, RAC phono, and 3.5mm. psb

Once powered on, the primary speaker displays a flashing LED on the back of the woofer that flashes blue and purple when using your smartphone to connect to a wireless network. Once this is done, both speakers talk to each other and the LEDs on both cabinets turn green. That’s all it takes to get these awesome little speakers up and running. Once this is done, you can control everything using the BlueOS app on your smartphone, tablet or computer.

BlueOS is fantastic for supporting a huge range of music streaming services. Whether you like Spotify, Amazon Music, TIDAL, Radio Paradise, Qobuz or many other sources, BluOS has your back. It also has support for Apple AirPlay 2, TIDAL Connect and Spotify Connect. PSB’s wireless signal can support streamed audio files up to 192kHz and 24-bit resolution, which takes it far beyond AirPlay.

The PSB has also added support for Bluetooth with Qualcomm’s aptX HD audio codec so you can stream music in high quality from up to 10 meters away. Bluetooth audio has come a long way in recent years, so it would have been nice to see support for LDAC and aptX Adaptive. Perhaps this may be possible with a future firmware update.

The PSB Alpha IQ is small enough to fit on almost any shelf. psb

As well as wireless streaming, the Alpha IQ can accept a variety of input analog and digital sources. There’s an HDMI input on the primary speaker, meaning you can connect the speaker to any TV with an HDMI ARC output, allowing the volume to be adjusted from the TV’s remote.

Along with the HDMI input, there’s also a 3.5mm TRS input and RCA phono, including support for moving magnet phono cartridges so you can play vinyl records with a proper turntable. Additionally, the PSB has included a TOSLink optical digital input for connecting an older TV or CD player. There are most of the inputs you could want, but this is definitely a streaming pair of speakers offering high-resolution audio over wireless with the BlueOS app.

The Bluesound BlueOS eco-system is a self-contained streaming platform that allows up to 64 other Bluesound-compatible devices to create a complete home audio system. You can group different devices into groups or have each of them function independently. the choice is yours. The system also supports Apple’s AirPlay 2, which means you can connect any AirPlay-compatible device to the home audio network.

As well as the usual black finish, the Alpha IQ speakers are available in White, Dutch Orange, , [+] Midnight blue or tangerine yellow. psb

The biggest surprise with the PSB Alpha IQ happens when you press play on your favorite music streaming service. The sound those two small speakers produce is certainly jaw-dropping. It has a meaty bass that can be heard as well as felt. The midrange is forward, while the treble provides the focus for a stunning soundstage that feels almost spatial. Along with the much more expensive Sonus Faber Duet, which I recently reviewed, the PSB Alpha IQ are possibly the best speakers at this price I’ve heard in a long time.

This bass is due to fantastic drivers, a ported and well-designed cabinet, and some very clever processing of the digital signal. The sound is very consistent and delivers most genres of music with gusto and precision. These are not overly clinical-sounding speakers; They sound great with a much bigger and thicker soundstage than I expected. The amplifier installed in these speakers delivers 60W of power through the woofer and 30W through the tweeter. That’s 90W per channel, which is impressive considering their size.

The warmth of the sound produced by the PSB Alpha IQ is deceptive, but it also has a surprisingly open sound that enables the music to breathe. You might be forgiven for imagining that such small speakers would produce a tinny and boxy sound, but not in the slightest. These speakers perform brilliantly considering their size. If you really must have more bottom end, you can always add a subwoofer, which will come into its own when the TV is used for watching movies.

The wireless connection of the PSB Alpha IQ speaker is very stable. psb

Decision: The best thing about the BlueOS system is that you can expand the system to suit your needs, but for most people, especially those with smaller living spaces, the PSB Alpha IQ may be the only speaker you need. You will ever need. They are complete audio systems in two compact packages. The sound is amazing for the size, with real solid bass and an amazingly wide soundstage that almost comes close to surround sound. For this money, you are getting a premium compact sound system that can provide you with all the music sources you need. If you’re short on space but don’t want to compromise on sound, the Alpha IQ speakers are worth a listen.

Pricing & Availability: The PSB Alpha IQ powered bookshelf speakers are available now and are priced at $1,299 / £1,099 / €1,399 / CDN$1,699.

more info: www.psbspeakers.com

