PSA: The cheapest Tesla cars won't qualify for the full federal tax credit starting January 1

With the Biden administration’s continued effort to limit Chinese battery components in US electric vehicles, Tesla has now announced that two of its models will not qualify for the full $7,500 federal tax credit until January 1, 2024. As reported by our sister site techcrunch, Tesla’s website currently has a top banner claiming that the tax credit is “likely to be cut for certain vehicles in 2024,” with customers required to “take delivery by 12/31″ to qualify for a full claim. ” has been requested. A link in the banner toggles a message specifying which of the two models are likely to be affected:

“Customers who take delivery of a qualifying new Tesla and meet all federal requirements are eligible for a tax credit of up to $7,500. Tax credit for Model 3 rear-wheel drive and Model 3 Long Range on January 1, 2024 Will be reduced to $3,750. Take delivery by December 31st to qualify for the full tax credit.”

According to IRA (Inflation Reduction Act) rules, vehicles using battery components that are 50 percent manufactured or assembled in the US qualify for the first half of the tax credit, i.e. $3,750. Cars can get the remaining half of the credit only if their manufacturer sources at least 40 percent of its critical minerals from the US or its free trade partners, which do not include China. If a company meets certain standards, the vehicle gets half the credit.

However, with the latest proposal on IRA credit rules released on December 1, the Biden administration wants to further tighten clean vehicle tax credit requirements by targeting FEOCs (Foreign Entity of Concern), which include China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran : :

“Beginning in 2024, an eligible clean vehicle may not contain any battery components that are manufactured or assembled by FEOC, and, beginning in 2025, an eligible clean vehicle may not contain any critical minerals That has been extracted, processed, or recycled. FEOC.”

In June, the cheapest Tesla car, the rear-wheel drive Model 3, was able to switch from a half tax credit to a full credit, possibly due to a change in supplier or material to meet the guidelines. While the latest reversal still offers half the credit, it could eventually go to zero next year, unless Tesla is willing to source batteries from other countries – which are presumably more expensive.

Source: www.engadget.com