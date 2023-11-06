Prudential shares fall fractionally as growth slows in Q3

Photograph: Anthony Kwan/Bloomberg © 2018 Bloomberg Finance LP

Life insurance giant Prudential’s share price remained largely unchanged on Monday despite signs of slowing sales and profits during the third quarter.

At 896.4p per share, the FTSE 100 company last traded 0.3% lower in early trading for the week.

Prudential announced that annualized premium equivalent (APE) sales increased 40% to $4.4 billion during the nine months through September. It said this was due to strength in Hong Kong, where sales from domestic customers and the Chinese mainland increased.

However, sales growth during the first half was down 42%, indicating a decline in customer demand in the third quarter.

In China, ‘The Pru’ said that “industry-wide changes in both product and bancassurance distribution regulations and our proactive actions to diversify the product mix are causing some disruption to sales.”

margin improvement

Prudential’s new business profit rose 37% to $2.1 billion between January and September. This was lower than the 39% growth recorded in the first half of 2023.

But Prudential’s new business margin came in at 49% for the nine months, improving from 43% during the first half of the year.

This was thanks to “positive developments in channel and geographic mix,” the firm said. It added that “Health and safety sales contributed more than a third of new business profits, with growth in both the agency and bancassurance channels.”

sales are increasing

Chief Executive Anil Wadhwani commented that “the new business momentum we saw in the first half of 2023 continued in the third quarter,” adding that “the strength of our distribution capabilities and the diversification of the business across markets, products and channels Affected our performance.” ,

He said its 15 Asian and African life markets enjoyed double-digit growth in new business gains during the first nine months of 2023.

Looking ahead, Prudential said that “our diversified business model and strong capitalization position us well to address the ongoing challenges in the macro-economic and geopolitical environment.”

It added that “the environment remains challenging but new business momentum supported by our multi-market growth engine continued in the fourth quarter.”

Royston Wild owns shares of Prudential