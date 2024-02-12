FRANKLIN, Tennessee, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ProvisionAI, the only provider of a patented optimized replenishment transportation scheduling solution, announced that Food Logistics magazine named Tom Moore as a recipient of the 2024 Rock Stars of Supply Chain Is. award. The award recognizes influential industry individuals whose achievements, hard work and vision have shaped the global chilled food supply chain. Tom has been recognized in the Lifetime Achievement category.

Keith Moore, CEO of Auto Scheduler and Tom’s son, says, “With over three decades of experience in the supply chain industry with experience running warehouses, truck fleets, production and planning operations, Tom has a lifetime in this industry. There are achievements.” Tom, CEO of ProvisionAI, is helping both the planning and execution processes ‘play nice together’ by optimizing transportation schedules to improve on-time, full replenishment at lower costs.

“The rock stars of the supply chain are the backbone of the cold food chain,” says Editor Marina Mayer. Words used to describe many of this year’s winners range from collaborative, passionate, innovative and forward-thinking to inspired , operated and trusted.” -head of food logistics And supply and demand chain executive, “New this year, we’ve divided the awards into four different categories: Top Warehousing Stars; Top Shippers; Rising Stars; and Lifetime Achievement. These winners are recognized for their work in improving food safety, increasing efficiency and disrupting supply chain disruptions. “Continuously moving forward.”

Tom focuses on helping Gartner Top 25 companies in the food, beverage and CPG markets, such as Unilever, Nestle and P&G, recognize savings in their supply chain processes. It should also be noted that many of the companies he works with are recognized as leaders in their field. Tom and his team developed the innovative technology behind ProvisionAi and AutoScheduler.AI, which have created efficiencies and cost savings for top-tier clients.

This year’s award recipients will be profiled Food Logistics’ Visit here to view the January/February 2024 print issue and full list of winners.

