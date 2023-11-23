province of manitoba News Release | 18 young Manitobans were honored for their outstanding achievements in volunteerism, education, arts and other fields at the Manitoba Indigenous Youth Achievement Awards.

23 November 2023

18 young Manitobans were honored for their outstanding achievements in volunteerism, education, arts and other fields at the Manitoba Indigenous Youth Achievement Awards.

In its 29th annual celebration, the Manitoba Indigenous Youth Achievement Awards (MIYAA) celebrated exceptional Indigenous youth making a difference in our community, Minister of Education and Early Childhood Education Nello Altomare announced today.

“I was thrilled to attend the awards ceremony and had the privilege of meeting Indigenous youth who are leaders in our community,” Altomare said. “I know that these young people will be an inspiration to current and future generations for years to come.”

The MIYAA ceremony was held last night at the Victoria Inn Hotel and Convention Centre. The awards were established in 1994 to combat negative stereotypes of Indigenous youth and celebrate their achievements. The awards honor Indigenous youth who demonstrate high standards of dedication, excellence, leadership and achievement across a variety of categories.

“These award winners bring inspirational messages as they break barriers to achieve their hopes and dreams,” said Helen Robinson-Setti, co-chair of MIYAA and director of the Government of Manitoba’s Indigenous Inclusion Directorate. “They inspire other youth as they deliver a heartfelt message to the community.”

This year, 18 recipients were selected to receive the Manitoba Indigenous Youth Achievement Award in the following categories:

Academic Senior – Brendan Tait;

Academic Junior – Grace Little;

Athletic Senior – Colby Beare;

Athletic Junior – Marcus Mackey;

Community/Volunteer Senior – Gabrielle Fontaine;

Community/Volunteer Junior – Carmen Pacinos-Bushi;

Cultural Woman – Jaideen Gocek;

Cultural Man – Malki Kennedy;

Individual Achievement Senior – Sienna Henderson-Seeney;

Individual Achievement Junior – Sunshine Lovesseur; Artistic Scene – Honey Flett-Frampton;

Artistic Performance – Sequoia Handel;

Health (Answer) – Anaka Toze;

Health (South) – Steven Quill;

Linda Park Memorial Award for Business/Entrepreneur – John Laws;

Employment in the Traditional Sector – Josiah Parenteau; And

James Golic Grant for Women in Computation – Serenity Gerhard and Quinn (Kira) Davis.

MIYAA recipients are selected by a committee of indigenous youth from the community. Since its inception, 378 awards have been awarded with thousands of dollars in scholarships, provided through multiple sponsors. More than 1,600 Manitobans have attended the MIYAA awards ceremony.

The recipient of the Cultural Men’s Award, Malachi Kennedy, was nominated by Julie Delorme, Indigenous Graduate Support Teacher, Winnipeg School Division. Next year, Kennedy plans to join the Bold Eagle program, a Canadian Armed Forces summer training program that combines Indigenous culture and teachings with military training to develop self-confidence, self-discipline, teamwork, time management, respect. Such as can help in developing valuable skills. And fitness. Kennedy said he was overjoyed to be recognized for this honor and when he received the call about the award, he said, “Holy shit, I can’t believe I won something.”

For more information about MIYAA and the awards program, visit www.miyaa.ca.

Source: news.gov.mb.ca