Providing Alpha Live Updates: Elite Investors Share Their Top Market Moves at CNBC’s Investor Summit

48 minutes ago

CNBC survey shows investors see 2023 gains as a bounce back in a bear market

The 13th annual CNBC Delivering Alpha Investor Summit comes at a critical time for the market as investors remain concerned about further declines in stocks. Most Wall Street investors aren’t taking solace in stocks’ 2023 gains, thinking the market could be at increased risk of a recession, according to a new CNBC Delivering Alpha investor survey.

We surveyed nearly 300 chief investment officers, equity strategists, portfolio managers and CNBC contributors who manage money about where they stand in the market in 2023 and beyond. This survey was conducted this week.

More than 60% of respondents believe the stock market’s gains this year are just a bear market bounce back, with more problems to come. A total of 39% of investors believe that we are already in a new bull market.

When asked about the likelihood of a recession, 41% of survey respondents said they expected a recession in mid-2024, and 23% said a recession would occur 12 months from now. Only 14% said they do not expect a recession.

– Yun Lee

10 minutes ago

Goldman’s public investing CIO says investors can get 10% in stocks, but only if you look outside the US

With yields as low as 6% available in the bond market, stocks have a lot to lose to deliver results for investors on a risk-adjusted basis.

According to Ashish Shah, CIO of public investing at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, they can do so, but only for investors willing to look beyond the US market.

Shah sees the establishment of markets for equities in India and Japan, among other global markets, as an “interesting buying opportunity”. “There are a lot of good things going on in equities around the world and one of the most important things is looking globally,” Shah said in an interview ahead of Delivering Alpha on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”

How much should investors buying foreign stocks expect?

“I think you can get 10% in equities, but you have to look internationally,” he said.

The trend line of the US dollar and the tightness of the US balance sheet, coupled with rising bond yields, mean that there are headwinds for US dollar-based assets in the near term. “This is a good setup for cheaper assets overseas,” Shah said, pointing to reflation trades in India, where there is a lot of investment happening related to secular trends, and Japan, where supply chain diversification is a tailwind.

And where, he said, “valuation is much better than in the US”.

, Eric Rosenbaum

34 minutes ago

Aerial Alternatives CEO says private equity valuations will decline as more companies face cash crunch

Aerial Alternatives CEO Les Brun says private equity valuations will decline as more companies “run out of cash” and need to complete transactions to fuel their growth.

In an interview with CNBC’s “Squawk Box” ahead of the Delivering Alpha summit, Brunn said the current situation reminds him of the 2008–2009 period when people with money in private equity were able to make a lot of money, but People occupying properties that had seen their values ​​decline during the crisis were about to see their valuations fall even further because there was not a sufficient pool of buyers.

The current interest rate environment will put further pressure on valuations.

He said traditional companies are having trouble finding financing at attractive rates and transactions have to be completed either with higher amounts of equity or at lower valuations. “It has to be one or the other,” he said.

“They have to find ways to transact at valuations that are lower than they expected,” Brunn said.

, Eric Rosenbaum

48 minutes ago

Bill Ackman is on deck at Delivering Alpha this afternoon

Bill Ackman, Founder and CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management.

Adam Jeffery | cnbc

Treasury yields have hit multi-year highs and the major stock market averages look set to stop their declines in September and the lower quarter. Earlier this week the S&P 500 closed below 4,300 for the first time since June, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average posted its biggest one-day loss since March. Technology stocks have also come under pressure in recent weeks from the threat of rising rates

Comments from Pershing Square’s Bill Ackman later today could play a key role in market sentiment. The renowned billionaire hedge fund manager, who has been an outspoken commentator on inflation, the Federal Reserve and the state of the markets, is scheduled to speak with CNBC’s Scott Wapner at 4:15 p.m. ET.

-Samantha Subin

