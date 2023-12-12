Providence office closing by 2024, losing 1,100 jobs

The Providence office will close when the lease expires in January 2025.

PROVIDENCE — International toy company Hasbro is vacating its Providence office and cutting its workforce by 1,100 people, according to a memo sent to employees Monday.

CEO Chris Cox made the announcement, saying the layoffs “hit especially hard during the holiday season.”

The layoffs are in addition to the 800 job cuts made in January.

What to know about Hasbro layoffs?

Many of the people losing their jobs will be notified within the next 24 hours, while “most” of the layoffs will occur over the next six months. More cuts will be made next year, with a particular focus on “reducing management levels and creating an agile organisation”.

Those laid off will receive a “comprehensive package, including job placement assistance,” Cox wrote.

Andrea Snyder, global corporate communications director, said there will be a “moderate impact” on employees in Rhode Island.

Hasbro has not yet filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, or WARN, with the state, which will likely be required due to the number and size of people affected by the layoffs. There have been no new layoff notifications on the state’s WARN list since September.

The company will work on its “organizational model” and “standardize” processes across its finance, human resources, information technology, consumer care and a “global business enablement project”.

Hasbro to close Providence office, consolidate in Pawtucket

Hasbro’s six-story Providence office at Fountain and Sabin streets, across from the Amica Mutual Pavilion, will be vacated by January 2025, when the lease expires, as part of an effort to “reduce our global real estate footprint,” Cox wrote in the memo. Is part of. ,

The Providence office is not being used to its full capacity, Cox wrote, and people who work there will be transferred to the Pawtucket headquarters.

The Pawtucket headquarters is a massive one-story brick building at Hasbro Way and Newport Avenue.

Cost cutting measures are already taking place

Cost-cutting measures, particularly in management, were already taking place at Hasbro before the layoffs were announced, with a voluntary early retirement program for its US-based employees.

In January, Hasbro announced it would lay off 1,000 employees, 15% of its global workforce, citing declining revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022 and, like this year, a “challenging holiday” season. Those layoffs in January were aimed at saving the company $250 to $300 million annually by the end of 2025.

Only 800 people were laid off, Snyder said.

Why are layoffs happening now?

Entering 2023, the toy market was coming off “historic pandemic-induced highs” and the “headwinds” the company faced continued into the holiday season, and are expected to continue into 2024. hopefully.

“To position Hasbro for growth, we must first ensure that our foundation is solid and profitable,” Cox wrote. “To do this, we need to modernize our organization and become even leaner. While we view workforce reductions as a last resort given the state of our business, it is a lever we need to leverage at Hasbro “Must be stretched to keep healthy.”

In late October, Hasbro and rival toy maker Mattel warned of slow sales during the holiday shopping season.

In the third quarter earnings report, Hasbro’s revenue declined 10%, as revenue from “consumer products” fell 18% and “entertainment” declined 42%. Hasbro’s game-oriented division Wizards of the Coast and its digital gaming segment reported a 40% increase in revenue, not enough to offset other declines.

What’s next for Hasbro?

Some of the cost savings will be invested in “new systems, insights and analytics, product development and digital”, Cox said, citing the partnership for potential supply chain efficiencies, “direct-to-consumer capabilities” and “maximizing licensing opportunities”. Wrote quoting.

In August, Hasbro agreed to sell eOne Entertainment, a film and TV business, to Lionsgate for $500 million.

As of Monday afternoon, Hasbro’s stock is at its lowest point, $48.76, the lowest in a decade.

Hasbro began as Hassenfeld Brothers, Inc. The company originated as a company that made pencil-box covers and then pencils from scrap fabric, until 1942, when the company began to focus solely on toys. In 1952, Hasbro introduced Mr. Potato Head. It was the first toy advertised on network TV and was the company’s first big hit, spurring its growth.

Hasbro went public in 1968 and acquired rival toy company Milton Bradley in 1984. It was dropped from the Fortune 500 list and dropped to 585 on the Fortune 1000.

Reporter Jack Perry contributed to this report. Contact reporter Wheeler Cowperthwaite at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @wheelerreporter,

Source: www.providencejournal.com