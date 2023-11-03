Protocol’s (Near) 46% Rally: Here’s What’s Really Behind It

Arman Shirinyan

Near Protocol shows one of the strongest performances in the market, but the reasons behind this are not so clear

In recent weeks, the cryptocurrency market has seen a significant increase in the value of NEAR Protocol (NEAR), which has recorded a massive increase of 46%. While such price movements often leave investors confused, a deeper look into the underlying factors reveals some compelling reasons behind this strong surge.

Capital injection could be a game-changer. Recently, Near Protocol managed to raise an impressive amount of $350 million in a funding round. The round was led by renowned digital investor Tiger Global. Such substantial capital investment not only strengthened the financial position of the project but also played an important role in enhancing investor confidence.

When a veteran investor like Tiger Global shows confidence in a project, it certainly acts as a strong endorsement in the eyes of retail and institutional investors. However, this creates some risks for retail investors who may act as liquidity should larger players decide to cash out.

Layer-1 protocol NEAR has taken an important step forward in strengthening the security of its network. The platform announced its partnership with Nym, a reputable blockchain security firm, to introduce end-to-end encryption and metadata privacy services within its ecosystem. Nym, which serves as a “layer-0” privacy infrastructure provider, will now share its expertise in Mixnet tools with NEAR. The purpose of this collaboration is to encrypt and hide blockchain traffic, thus keeping data secure during its transition.

The primary goal behind this strategic alliance is to provide better security and privacy to NEAR users. With the rise of decentralized applications (dApps), DeFi protocols, and NFTs, the need for impeccable security is paramount. Nim’s tools will address the inherent vulnerabilities that exist in permissionless blockchains, where transaction data, IP addresses, and even geolocation data can sometimes be accessed by skilled users. This exposure can pave the way for unwanted surveillance, pinpoint attacks, and other types of cyber threats.

Analyzing the daily chart of NEAR, it is clear that the recent price movement is not just a flash in the pan. The positive news related to the funding round and the partnership with NIM has had a clear impact on the price trajectory. Increased volume and bullish candles, especially in recent days, indicate strong buying sentiment in the market. Furthermore, consolidation periods between rallies indicate healthy price action, reducing the chances of a sudden bearish reversal.

Ethereum creates something attractive

As we delve deeper into the cryptocurrency market charts, it is essential to identify potential patterns that may indicate future price movements. One such interesting pattern seems to be forming on the daily chart of Ethereum (ETH). With close observation, a glimpse of the classic “cup” formation emerges. However, it is important to note that the pattern is not yet fully developed, and it remains to be seen whether it is successful or not.

Cup and Handle is a bullish continuation pattern that starts with a circular bottom followed by a consolidation phase, Handle. The key to this pattern is the U-shaped cup formation that ETH appears to be in the process of forming.

On Ethereum charts, we can see a rounded bottom taking shape since mid-August. The current price action, which is reaching the resistance level around $1,873, is important in determining whether the formation of the cup will be completed or not. A successful breakout above this resistance could confirm the formation of the cup and potentially signal a bullish rally for Ethereum.

However, while the current chart shows promising signs, it is necessary to view it with a level of skepticism. The pattern is still in its infancy, and it is too early to predict the final formation of the cup. Many factors can influence Ethereum’s price movement, both from the broader crypto market and Ethereum-specific developments.

