Protocol Village: Chainlink expands staking mechanism to 45M links

28 November: chain linkThe largest blockchain oracle project announced that the “v0.2” upgrade of its native staking mechanism is now live. According to a press release: “V0.2 features an expanded pool size of 45 million total links, representing 8% of the current circulating supply, allowing increased reach chainlink staking To a more diverse audience of LINK token holders. Staking is a core initiative of Chainlink Economics 2.0, bringing a new layer of cryptoeconomic security Chainlink Network, Specifically, Chainlink staking enables ecosystem participants such as node operators and community members to earn rewards for supporting the performance of oracle services with StakeLink and helping to secure the network.” For the current v0. There will be a nine-day priority migration period for 1 stakeholder, then progressively expanding to a broader range of participants, with early access starting on December 7 and general access starting on December 11. (link)

is a regular feature of Protocol Village protocolOur weekly newsletter explores the technology behind crypto, one block at a time. Sign up here To get it in your inbox every Wednesday. Project teams can submit updates Here, For previous editions of Protocol Village, please visit Here,

Polychain-Backed Bionic, Bitcoin NFT Marketplace, Launches

29th November.”tonicCompany Building Professional Tools and Services on the Decentralized Web Announces Launch bionicThe world’s fastest Bitcoin-based non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace internet computer“According to a press release.

OPBNB developers on the BNB chain are expecting more than double the speed in the new roadmap

29 November: bnb chain Developers are looking to double transaction speeds and reduce network fees by up to 90% as part of a new technology roadmap for the layer-2 network. opbnb, a representative shared with CoinDesk over email. According to the plan, this increase will increase processing from approximately 4,000 to 10,000 transactions per second (TPS) and reduce costs to $0.0005 within six months. The first cut in fees, from $0.005 to $0.001, is scheduled for December 4. (bnb)

Blockchain messaging platform Wormhole raises $225M at $2.5B valuation

29 November: wormhole, a developer platform that allows different blockchain networks to communicate with each other, has raised $2.5 million at a valuation of $225 in a funding round reminiscent of the peak of the last crypto bull run. The funding round included contributions from former Wormhole supervisors, jump tradingwith brevan howard, Coinbase Ventures And Multicoin Capital among the supporters.

Intersect empowers Cardano community with AUD 2M in governance project grants

28 November: IntersectA member-based organization for cardano According to the team, the ecosystem has announced a AU$2 million funding pool to support projects that empower the community and promote active participation in the development of Cardano: “Supercharge and expand community-led decision-making.” About 100 grants are planned for the project.” Cardano. The application window for various grant categories is now open, with this round focused on projects that create robust ways for the community to discuss improvement proposals for Cardano.” (ADA)

A16z backs Web3 consumer app setter in $5M seed round

November 28: Venture capital giants Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) Led a $5 million seed round sitter, a consumer app that allows brands to explore Web3-powered commerce. New York-based Setter’s app plans to help brands promote exclusive products and provide limited edition drops to customers, the company said in an email announcement Tuesday.

Cube.Exchange emerges from private beta to early access

28 November: cube exchangeAccording to the team, a digital asset trading platform that integrates TradeFi with Web3 has emerged from private beta and launched in Early Access: “Cube.Exchange’s unique market structure, where users can trade using the proprietary MPC Vault. The medium maintains ownership of its assets, ensures control over them and means that withdrawals and trading are only possible when explicitly authorized. Most importantly, users’ assets remain intact even in the event of bankruptcy. It remains safe.”

Cross-chain NFT platform Magic Eden plans wallet rollout

28 November: magical edenA cross-chain NFT platform, announces rollout magic eden wallet, According to the team, “the first digital wallet to integrate directly with an NFT platform.” “Magic Eden aims to become the leading wallet for cross-chain collectors by making it easier than ever to collect any NFT on any chain and view and manage your entire digital collection without having to switch between multiple wallets. Full The desktop browser extension is expected to launch to the general public in early 2024.”

Iconia, On-Chain Orderbook, Launches on Aptos Mainnet

28 November: IconiaAn on-chain order book at aptos According to the team, the blockchain announced its mainnet launch: “This follows the successful testnet phase of the platform, which saw substantial participation: over $7.6B in trading volume + 1000 active users. Iconia enables unrestricted market registration , allowing trading of a wide range of pairs. In particular, its front-end partners and market makers are initially focusing on APT – LZUSDC pairto employ stargate “Bridge for seamless integration of USDC into the Aptos ecosystem.” (APT)

Contango integrates with Sparkland

28 November: kantangaa decentralized marketplace known for creating perpetual contracts (PERPS) on top of the currency markets, has recently announced permissionless integration with SparklandAccording to the team: “The Spark protocol is governed by SparkDAO -First working subDAO of MakerDAO Ecosystem. Following this integration, users trading Spark perpetual contracts on Contango can receive upcoming SPK airdrops on Ethereum, according to the specified formula approved by Maker Governance. This is because all trading on Contango is made possible by borrowing and lending through SparkLend.”

Nansen upgrade comes with ‘Smart Segments’ for personalization

28 November: NanaseAccording to the team, the blockchain analytics firm has launched a Nansen 2 upgrade: “This upgraded version offers faster, smarter tools, advanced wallet and token analytics. smart segment Enable personalized research by grouping wallets based on their activities. Advanced AI features like smart Search And Signal Provide intuitive data queries and uncover unusual token/NFT activity for actionable insights.”

Pimlico integrates secure accounts via ERC-4337 module

28 November: pimlicoA ERC-4337 The infrastructure provider, which recently closed a $4.2 million seed funding round led by a16z Crypto, is integrating Safe accounts through the newly launched ERC-4337 module of SAFE, the leading smart account infrastructure provider. According to the team: “Ceph’s module enables developers to convert the Ceph smart account standard to ERC-4337 smart accounts. Embedded in the Ceph developer stack, safe {core}The module will allow non-Web3 developers to easily introduce Web3 functionalities into their Web2 consumer applications.”

SSV.Network Impresses 2K Validators by Staking Over $100M ETH in 2 Months

28 November: ssv.networkAccording to the team, a decentralized Ethereum staking infrastructure provider has surpassed 2,000 validators with over 50,000 ETH staked since the first staking app went live. The team claims it has reached “2K validators and $100 million TVL.” One of the fastest staking environments to hit.”

TrueFlation integrates with Injectable

28 November: truflationAn independent provider of verifiable economic data and indices, integrating with layer-1 blockchain injection According to the team, to provide a data feed for pricing real-world assets (RWAs) in the Injectiv ecosystem: “Through this integration, any exchange or front-end application built on Injectiv’s platform can now easily Could launch RWA-based index. Fully decentralized and on-chain environment. TrueFlation’s data is already powering Injective helix DEX, while it also plans to launch the first futures commodity index exchange on Injective.” (INJ)

Cointr joins forces with EOS to lead Web3 innovation in Turkey

November 28: exactly one month later cointr Announced the appointment of government officials, thereby establishing itself as a compliant exchange turkeyThey’re now announcing a new partnership eos To lead Web3 innovation in the country. According to the team, highlights of the partnership include: “Synergistic market growth, Turkish Web3 incubator launch, CoinTR Launchpad, EOS staking pool, ecosystem support.” (EOS)

Movement Labs says ‘move virtual machine’ to use Celestia, Snowman

27 November: Movement Labs announced A good start m2“First Move Virtual Machine L2 For Ethereumscaled with celestia As a modular DA,” according to the team: “M2 will enable developers to launch secure, performant, and high-throughput move vm Rollups happen as easily as they do smart contracts. M2 integrates celestia For data availability, Snowman for shared indexing, and the Move Virtual Machine for execution, which is capable of 145k+ transactions per second, as well as localized fee markets to reduce gas spikes.”

27 November: telos, A “Delegated Proof-of-Stake” layer-1 blockchain announced two major deployments: “1) Lee Erswell As the new CEO. Lee joined Telos after the creation swapsicle dex And that helped it recently cross over $1M in TVL. His focus will be on strengthening Telos’ DeFi ecosystem and overseeing the development of the project’s ZK infrastructure. 2) Justin Edwards As the head of gaming. Justin has over two decades of experience in technology/gaming, having been part of the team jagex which made RuneScapebefore leading Lockwood Publishing Because it created popular F2P mobile games. Last year, Justin served as COO DCL and led the operation of the entire virtual world ecosystem.”

Learn more about CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event, Consensus 2024, which brings together all aspects of crypto, blockchain, and Web3. Visit consensus.coindesk.com to register now and purchase your pass.

Source: www.coindesk.com