Protests in Italy after RAI's distance from Ghali "stop the genocide" sanremo comments

The rapper used Italy’s Eurovision Song Contest search program to demand Israel “stop the genocide”.

While Angelina Mango celebrated her win at the 74th Sanremo Festival, Israel criticized Italy’s biggest TV music competition for comments made by one of the other contestants.

Italian-Tunisian rapper Ghali came fourth in the competition and used his appearance at the finale to demand “stop the genocide”.

As one of the longest-running annual televised music competitions and the basis for Eurovision, the Sanremo Music Festival is one of the most watched television events in the Italian calendar.

Following Ghali’s comments, the Israeli ambassador to Italy, Alon Bar, said that the festival was used to “spread hatred and incitement in a superficial, irresponsible way”.

Barr posted on X that: “In the October 7 massacre, more than 360 of the 1,200 victims were young people who were murdered and raped during the Nova music festival. Another 40 of them were kidnapped and are still in the custody of terrorists. The Sanremo festival could express solidarity with them. It’s a shame that didn’t happen.”

Since the Hamas terror attack in October, Israel’s offensive on Gaza has killed more than 28,000 Palestinians, including more than 12,000 children. Ghali’s remarks on the show did not mention Israel or Gaza by name.

In response to the ambassador’s comments, Ghaly has said: “I have always spoken out on these issues, not since I was a child, not since October 7… The fact that the ambassador speaks like this is not good. The policy of terror continues, people are afraid to say stop the war, stop the genocide, we are living in a moment in which people feel that if they say peace zindabad they are losing something.

Ghali was not the only participant in the Sanremo festival to appeal for peace. Singer Eros Ramazzotti said, “No more blood, no more war”, while rapper Dargan D’Amico commented: “There are children under bombs, without water and without food. Our silence is co-responsibility.”

Roberto Sergio, CEO of RAI, the state-owned broadcaster that airs the show, expressed his solidarity “with the Israeli people and the Jewish community” in a letter read during the show. He also commented that the broadcaster would continue to program content recognizing the tragedy of the October 7 attacks.

Yesterday, protesters clashed with Italian police outside RAI’s offices in Naples. The protesters expressed their support for the Palestinian people facing a humanitarian crisis in Gaza and accused RAI of bias against them.

This protest was in direct response to RAI and Sergio distancing themselves from Ghali’s Sanremo comments. A January 29 poll found that 58% of Italians think Israel does not have the right to continue bombing Gaza, with 26% in support of the campaign.

According to reports, five police officers and five protesters have been injured in the clashes outside the offices ansa,

Source