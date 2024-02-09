Protesters on Friday called for Hungary’s conservative president to resign after it emerged that she pardoned a man convicted of covering up a child sex abuse scandal.

Novak is the first female president in the history of Hungary. He sparked outrage after it was revealed that in April 2023, he had issued a presidential pardon to a man convicted of concealing child sexual abuse in a government children’s home.

The man was sentenced to more than three years in prison in 2018 for pressuring victims to withdraw their claims of sexual abuse by the institute’s director, who was found to have abused at least 10 children between 2004 and 2016. He was sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment for this.

Reports last week followed the revelation that Novak had forgiven the man, sparking widespread anger and calls for his resignation. On Friday, thousands of protesters gathered at Sándor Palace, the presidential headquarters in Budapest, demanding he step down.

Before the performance, Anna Donath, a Hungarian MP in the European Parliament, said she believed the scandal was something Novak “cannot come back from.”

The pardon sparked outrage, Donath said, “and it’s this really natural anger that brings people to the streets, that forces people to speak out loudly about it. This is why the government is extremely worried at this time.

Novak is a close ally of nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and a former vice president of his ruling Fidesz party. She served as Hungary’s Minister for Families until her appointment to the presidency in 2022, and has been outspoken in advocating traditional family values ​​and the protection of children.

Apart from demanding his ouster, opposition parties have initiated moral proceedings against him in Parliament. On Thursday, Orban, in power since 2010, submitted a proposal for a constitutional amendment that would ban amnesty for those convicted of crimes against children – a condemnation of Novak’s decision.

Mert Popp, one of the survivors of sexual abuse, has publicly expressed his disappointment in the apology and called on Novak to provide an explanation.

Pop said, “Former Family Minister Katalin Novak is one of the human faces of Fidesz that one can really believe is a good-natured mother, a good family mother, a calm, moderate president. Were.” “And then it turned out that wasn’t the case.”

At a news conference Tuesday, Novak rejected calls to give a formal explanation of his decision and did not answer a question about whether he had considered resigning.

He said, “The rationale for presidential pardon decisions are not public, and so it is natural that every pardon will raise questions, and these questions will often remain unanswered.” “What is also true of all pardons is that they are by their very nature divisive.”

Andres Gal, a lawyer for some survivors of sexual abuse, rejected Novak’s comments and said the pardon was “a slap in the face” to victims.

“Katalin Novak said all pardons are divisive, but I think pedophilia is different,” he told reporters on Thursday. – And everyone else is on the other side, because pedophilia is not divisive.”

According to the presidential office, Novak traveled to Qatar on Thursday for an official visit. Three of his advisors have resigned in recent days in the wake of the scam.

Popp, an abuse survivor, said he feels the plight of the victims has been lost in the discussion of Novak’s decision, and that the opportunity to meet with the president to get clarification about the pardon would be “a good way to ease their suffering.” ” will be. concerns.

“It would certainly be a great help in understanding or processing this, if at least we as victims would be pointed to clarify our decisions,” he said. “This silence only amplifies and deepens these pains and traumas.”

