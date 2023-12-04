Spanish socialist leader Pedro Sánchez’s new term got off to a stormy start as he won the support of two Catalan separatist parties in parliament in exchange for a controversial amnesty for hundreds of people facing legal trouble over his failure to secure Catalonia’s independence. .

Thousands of people took part in a demonstration in Madrid on Sunday to condemn a proposed amnesty for Catalan separatists prosecuted over a failed secession attempt in 2017.

Protestors at the event held placards which translated to “Spain yes, traitor no”. Right-wing leader Alberto Núñez Feijú was also present at the event.

“We will not question the legitimacy of the government, but we will question its unfairness, yes, its immorality, yes, its shamelessness. We have the right to do so. We are doing it,” Feiju said.

Pedro Sanchez has recently been re-elected as Socialist Prime Minister with the support of 179 MPs in Spain’s 350-seat Parliament. His election was opposed by 171 delegates from the centre-right Popular Party and the far-right Vox Party.

The proposal has triggered mass protests called by the Popular Party and Vox. Some rallies in recent weeks have ended in clashes with police.

Sánchez has said that by agreeing to the deal he was “making a virtue of necessity”, a way of acknowledging that he did not want it to happen, while arguing that it would ultimately benefit Catalonia and the rest of Spain. . Now, he will have to use all his ingenuity to keep his mixed supporters happy and keep his government in power for the next four years.

Sánchez also has the advantage that if he sees a moment when he thinks the Socialists can win more seats and free himself from relying on such a motley crew of supporters, he will be able to call snap elections. Can.

It is also highly unlikely that Sánchez’s supporters will start supporting the Popular Party due to its alliance with Vox, which wants to reduce the powers of regional governments and is against Catalan and Basque nationalism.

As Aitor Esteban of the Basque regionalist PNV party said, the Popular Party’s “tractor has an engine that has stopped completely because you used Vox motor oil.”

But both Catalan parties have warned they want more than an apology. Their ultimate goal is for Madrid to authorize a binding referendum on Catalonia’s independence, an idea that is anathema to most Spaniards and even many Catalonia residents.

