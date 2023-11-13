Police have converged on San Francisco as this week’s APEC summit begins, and US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to meet face-to-face.

Advertisement

The United States is hosting the annual APEC summit of world leaders this week for the first time since 2011. Leaders of the 21-member Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation group will gather in San Francisco to discuss how to boost trade and economic development in the Pacific region. Area.

But the main summit will take place on the sidelines: a face-to-face meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The two leaders have not spoken in person since they met during the Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, last November. Since then much has happened to increase tensions between the superpowers.

Earlier this year, the Biden administration shot down a Chinese spy balloon. The Chinese government hacked Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo’s emails. The U.S. government has restricted exports of advanced computer chips to China and has emphasized providing development assistance to other countries to counter China’s influence.

Russia’s war in Ukraine and China’s increasing aggression in the Taiwan Strait have also increased differences. But representatives of the US and China have been meeting with increasing frequency recently, working to thaw relations. Nevertheless, the Biden-Xi meeting is not expected to bring any significant change in the direction of US-China relations.

Protestors demonstrated against world leaders

Activists have also gathered in San Francisco to protest corporate profits, environmental abuses, poor working conditions, and the Israel-Hamas war.

But it is unlikely that world leaders will even glimpse the protests, as tight security zones are accessible only to attendees at the Moscone Center conference hall and other summit venues. But Suzanne Ali, an organizer with the Palestinian youth movement, says the US government should be held responsible for supplying weapons to Israel in its war against Hamas.

“Even if they can’t see us, because we’re uniting and marching together, they’ll know we’re there,” he said.

San Francisco has a long tradition of loud and forceful protests, like trade negotiations. In 1999, thousands of protesters took to the streets of Seattle during the World Trade Organization summit. Protesters succeeded in delaying the start of that conference and attracted global attention as overwhelmed police fired tear gas and plastic bullets and arrested hundreds.

Chile withdrew as APEC host in 2019 due to mass protests. Last year, when Thailand hosted the summit in Bangkok, pro-democracy protesters challenged the legitimacy of the Thai prime minister. Police fired rubber bullets into the crowd, injuring several protesters and a Reuters journalist.

Source