Opponents of Acting Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s agreement to form a coalition government with a pro-independence Catalan party have protested again outside the Socialist Party headquarters in Madrid. Tension escalated during the demonstration resulting in several arrests.

On Thursday night, protesters threw bottles, beer cans and fireworks at the police cordon protecting the headquarters.

As tensions escalated, officers responded with batons, tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.

The demonstration was triggered by the ratification of an agreement signed on Thursday between the Socialist Party and the Catalan separatist Juntas party led by Carles Puigdemont, which is also expected to grant amnesty to Puigdemont and others involved in the failed 2017 secession bid.

Puigdemont fled to Belgium after leading Catalonia’s independence effort.

This decision significantly increases Sanchez’s chances of forming another minority leftist coalition government.

He still needs the support of a small Basque party to stand a chance of achieving that.

Criticism deal is ‘undemocratic’

Vox party president Santiago Abascal said the coalition is undemocratic.

“Today, certainly, a coup has been set in motion against the nation, against democracy and against the law, and so a dark period has begun in the history of Spain.”

The amnesty is a key part of negotiations by representatives of Sanchez’s caretaker leftist government to win the support of the two Catalan pro-independence parties.

If Sanchez is to be re-elected prime minister after inconclusive national elections in July, the support of Puigdemont’s Juntas (Together) and its rival Republican Left of Catalonia party, which threw its support behind Sanchez last week, is crucial.

While both hardline parties have only seven seats in the 350-member parliament, only they can keep Sanchez above the required threshold of 176 votes in an investiture session to be held in the coming days.

If a government is not formed before November 27, Parliament will be dissolved and new elections will be called in January.

The amnesty would benefit Puigdemont and many others, from minor government officials to ordinary citizens, who have been in legal trouble for their roles in Catalonia’s illegal bid for independence six years ago that brought Spain to the brink of collapse. Had delivered.

Spanish courts are still trying to extradite Puigdemont from Belgium.

Given that for many Spaniards they are considered enemies of the state, any deal that benefits them is politically toxic.

