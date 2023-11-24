About a hundred women demonstrated in Brussels on Friday to condemn gender violence on the eve of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on November 25.

The women wore red gloves and held banners with QR codes, concealing “intimate” messages from the women carrying them. The project was led by renowned Spanish artist Alicia Framis.

“I wanted to display femininity in keeping with that, which is silence, retrospection, elegance. […] Think that the main issue for women throughout Europe is violence, but not only physical violence but also verbal violence,” the artist explained.

Framis organized a “secret strike” in collaboration with the Spanish embassy in Brussels.

This ‘demonstration’ brought together a group of volunteers who remained silent for ten minutes to denounce the physical and sexual violence that affects one in three women in the world, according to the United Nations.

And this is what happened when European equality ministers held an informal meeting in Pamplona, ​​Spain, this Friday. Informal negotiations between EU member states were aimed at putting forward the first European directive against violence against women.

Framis said they decided to hold this “secret strike” in front of the European Council building to denounce the blockage of legislation defining rape as sex without consent in the bloc’s 27 countries. Could.

The artist warned that “instead of making progress, many countries are looking to cut women’s rights”.

The European Commission, the EU’s executive branch, proposed legislation last year to harmonize consent-based rape laws across the bloc and introduce a common set of penalties.

While other details of the directive, including the proposal to criminalize female genital mutilation and cyberbullying, appear to be building consensus among the 27 member states, the lack of consensus on the definition of rape remains deeply divisive.

According to Human Rights Watch, only 13 EU member states use agreed-upon definitions to criminalize rape.

Many others still require the use or threat of force to punish. For example, France recognizes that rape can be considered to have occurred when “sexual penetration or an oral-genital act is performed on a person with violence, force, threat or surprise.”

Negotiations between the European Parliament, member states and the European Commission have stalled due to the reluctance of some EU countries, such as France and Germany, to include the crime of rape in the final text.

