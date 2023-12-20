Protest group opposing new Sizewell nuclear plant loses appeal

Campaigners opposing the building of a new nuclear power plant near Sizewell in Suffolk have lost the latest stage of their legal battle with the government.

Protest group Together Against Sizewell C has objected to a decision by then Trade Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng to give the green light to the development in 2022.

The group had launched a challenge in the Court of Appeal after losing the battle in the High Court earlier this year.

But three appeal judges rejected the group’s appeal on Wednesday.

Sir Keith Lindblom, Lady Justice Andrews and Lord Justice Lewis considered the arguments at an Appeal Court hearing in London in November.

EDF’s Sizewell B nuclear power station in Suffolk (Chris Radburn/PA)

Lawyers representing the group told the judges that the central issue was whether the “development consent order” was valid “without any assessment” of the environmental impacts of the “essential” fresh water supply.

The group had taken legal action against Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Claire Coutinho and Sizewell C Ltd.

Lawyers representing both defendants said the appeal should be dismissed.

Together Against Sizewell Sea argued at a High Court hearing earlier this year that the government failed to assess potential environmental impacts, including impacts on water supplies, and on “alternative solutions” to meet energy and climate change objectives. Did not consider.

The government argued that it had taken “legitimate planning decisions”.

A High Court judge – Mr Justice Holgate – dismissed Sizewell C’s challenge against Together.

Kwasi Kwarteng gave the green light to the Sizewell C development in 2022 while he was Business Secretary (UK Parliament/PA).

During their appeal, Together Against Sizewell C said ministers needed to “guarantee” before consent could be given how “a sustainable water supply of two million liters per day for Sizewell C” would be achieved.

Campaigners said that “the environmental impact of such a plant” was “not included in the planning application for a nuclear power plant”, and therefore “were neither assessed nor taken into account”.

But the appeal judges supported Mr Justice Holgate’s reasoning.

He said in a written judgment published online: “He correctly concluded that the Secretary of State was entitled to treat the project in this case as a power station, and the provision of a permanent water supply was not part of that project, but constituted a separate And different projects.”

He said Mr Justice Holgate was “right to conclude” that it was “reasonable for the Secretary of State to postpone to a later stage” a proper assessment of the impact of permanent water supplies under the housing regulations because “the information was essential ” “For appropriate assessment” was not available at the time of the decision on the application for “development consent for power”.

French energy giant EDF, which is developing the plant, has said Sizewell C is expected to generate low-carbon electricity to supply six million homes.

Ministers have said the multibillion-pound project will create 10,000 high-skilled jobs, with the move welcomed by unions and the nuclear industry.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com