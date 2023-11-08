Protecting Your Hardware: 20 Ways to Extend the Life of Tech Devices

getty

Both businesses and consumers have compelling reasons to extend the life of their technology devices. Regularly replacing computer and mobile devices is not only expensive, but can also have serious environmental consequences, especially in communities that lack electronic recycling services.

Fortunately, there are proven ways to extend the life of digital devices, and some are actually quite simple. Below, 20 members of the Forbes Technology Council share their expert advice to help both companies and consumers ensure that their tech devices have a long, productive life.

1. Embrace digital minimalism

In fact the easiest way to extend the life of your essential equipment is to keep them physically well maintained. Don’t overcharge batteries and embrace the spirit of digital minimalism: make a habit of deleting applications and data you no longer need. This improves performance and also has the added benefit of improving your cyber security. -Laura Bell Main, SafeStack

2. Consider digital health monitoring

Digital health monitoring is the future of technological longevity. Using embedded sensors and diagnostic tools, devices can proactively notify users about wear and tear and potential failures. Just as vehicles have indicators that flash when maintenance is required, technology devices should inform users about optimal operating conditions, potential component failures, and software health. This proactive approach maximizes the lifetime of the device. – Ilan Rakhmanov, ChainGPT

3. Use the latest operating system

Operating system and application updates are required. Make sure the device’s operating system – such as Windows, macOS, iOS or Android – as well as all installed apps (such as Microsoft Office) are regularly updated to the latest versions. Operating system and application updates often include security patches, bug fixes, and performance improvements that can extend the lifespan of a device. – Jai Bhatti, Netgashub.com

4. Keep them clean and cool

An often overlooked way to extend the lifespan of tech devices is proper maintenance, which includes regular cleaning and making sure they don’t overheat. Dust and debris can accumulate over time, causing hardware problems. – Rey Fernando Fuentes Verbunon, Curio Capital AG

5. Don’t ignore your data center

In businesses, I think the most overlooked area is the data center. Extending the life of server, storage or network hardware has a much greater impact on costs and an organization’s carbon footprint than client hardware such as computers, phones or tablets. Improving the server hardware life cycle interval from five to seven or eight years would yield cost savings equivalent to the full hardware life cycle for all servers within 15 years. – Joseph Saar, Hardwarewartung 24 GmbH

6. Keep firmware and software updated

Regular firmware and software updates can extend the life of the device. They optimize performance, increase battery efficiency and fix vulnerabilities. By keeping devices updated, users can ensure peak efficiency, increasing device lifespan and performance. – Madani Boucalba, T-Rise Group Corporation

7. Replace SSD

Putting a new solid-state drive in an older system will have the biggest impact on improving longevity and performance. It also helps reduce the data loss potential of older hardware. – Daniel Schwartz, Design IT Solutions LLC

8. Choose robust equipment

For laptops and phones, physical wear and tear are the major factors that shorten the life of the device. Avoid overly elegant, thin, delicate products. When it comes to servers, buy good brands, no more than a model or two behind the latest and greatest. For desktops, clean the disk frequently and keep the ventilation holes clean – lack of disk space and power supply failure due to overheating are common factors that shorten the life of the device. – Tsvi Lev, NEC Corporation

9. Take advantage of decentralized computing

Decentralized computing distributes computational tasks across the network. This can increase device lifespan by reducing wear and tear on individual hardware. This approach not only increases performance, but also reduces heat and mechanical stress, which are important factors in determining the longevity of a device. Older, less powerful devices can extend functional life by using collective network power. -Joey Burzynski, MarketKarma

10. Set up virtual maintenance and teach best practices

For commercial equipment, both periodic maintenance and employee training are essential. It’s important for the IT team to perform virtual maintenance—and, in some cases, physical maintenance—on company equipment. Additionally, users are often not aware of best practices for using technological tools. Teaching best practices usually helps them make better decisions and keep their equipment functional longer. -Edgar Escobar, Grupo Alto

11. Proactively manage battery life

Proactive battery management is an important strategy. Batteries degrade over time, affecting the overall performance of the device. To minimize this, avoid extreme temperature conditions, use the original charger and aim to maintain your battery charge level between 20% to 80%. This simple practice can significantly increase the longevity of the device and reduce the need for expensive replacements. – Vamsi Gosu, Techforce Services

12. Personalize the UX

Personalizing the device usage experience can be an effective way to extend the life of tech devices. Yes, maintenance and security matter, but when a reasonable level of personalization is allowed or even encouraged, users will avoid quick changes as they consider the cost and effort involved in personalizing a new device. . – Raj Polanki, Wacker Chemical Corporation

13. Upgrade components instead of replacing devices

Most companies change equipment based on the calendar. This is an old method of refresh management, especially given the raw cost impact on IT budgets. And Sustainability and overall waste impact. By far, the most optimal way to extend device life is to understand what is impacting your users and upgrade only that component – ​​not just replace the entire device because the calendar says so. -Alice Carmichael, Lakeside Software

14. Minimize offline storage

Is your computer slow? Before buying a new one, check your storage. Limited space may cause glitches and delays. One solution is offload storage. Think like a computer: you want to cache your memory. Keep only what you need for offline or quick access on your drive. Then, move everything else to the cloud. Additionally, you will find that cloud storage infrastructure is more reliable and secure than your onboard disk space. – Nicholas Domanish, EES Health

15. Make sure resources work on all team members’ devices

One way businesses can help extend the life of devices is to ensure that employer-provided resources and benefits can be used effectively not only on the most up-to-date devices but on a variety of devices. This is not only more sustainable, but more inclusive – when someone is asking for support, getting a message that their phone can’t support an app or activity is an added stress. – Oliver Harrison, Koa Health

16. Make the device fit for purpose

Inspiring yourself or your organization to honestly assess the purpose of a piece of equipment can greatly extend its life. At home, an old phone or tablet may be suitable for use as an e-reader. In the office, it may make sense to use a laptop for email and document editing while traveling, when it no longer has the capacity to run high-CPU-usage programs every day. -Dave Rosen, Vimeo Games, Inc.

17. Wipe and Update

Wipe the device, and restore only the necessary data from the backup. Then, do an update. It’s amazing how a factory reset can eliminate malfunctions and help a device manage heat, extend battery life, and be more focused. Of course, you may have to spend time performing a proper backup and removing some external applications. But a clean start works wonders. – James Stanger, CompTIA

18. Try ‘Digital Rotation’

A unique way to extend the life of a technical device is “digital rotation”. Use less accessed apps, change settings or change themes from time to time. For phones, use each button or rotate the device repeatedly. This quirky routine ensures all components stay active, uncovers minor problems before they escalate, and keeps the device up and running. Think of it as technical aerobics! -Andrew Blackman, Easy Cloud

19. Use quality surge protectors

Make sure your device is getting good, clean power. Don’t use any old surge protector; Make sure it’s one that can survive the surge and keep working (that is, it doesn’t sacrifice itself). It should also do some filtering. And don’t forget battery backup! -Seth Wasserman, Menin Hospitality

20. Consider donating old equipment

Donate your electronic devices and write them off! There are several initiatives, including the United Way’s TechEquity program, which collects computers, erases the data and prepares them for reuse in low-income communities whose members do not have access to the technology needed for schools or small businesses. . This extends the life of the device (even if with a different owner). – Kerry Hoffman, Hoffman Digital