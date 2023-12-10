Protected areas in Thailand are at greater risk of wildfire when they are located away from local communities.

Research from the University of Warwick has found that national parks and protected areas are at greater risk of wildfire when they are located away from indigenous communities.

Based on analysis of satellite images from Thailand and case studies from other Southeast Asian countries, the research shows that policymakers can achieve improvements in forest health by working closely with indigenous communities. Involving communities reduces wildfires and air pollution.

Ivo Vlaev, professor of behavioral sciences at Warwick Business School, University of Warwick, says current green policies in Thailand do not take into account that indigenous communities have long-standing traditions and sustainable practices to protect the land .

“Globally, indigenous peoples’ lands cover more than 36% of intact forest landscapes, making them critical to mitigating severe climate change. We also know that indigenous peoples’ lands cover more than 36% of intact forest landscapes compared to other regions. The loss of forest landscapes has been significantly reduced.

“Current green policies prevent local communities from using the forest as well as prevent them from implementing effective environmental management practices such as community forestry, tree coordination – a symbolic Buddhist ritual involving people considering them sacred to help “Including draping orange garments and therefore preventing logging and deforestation – monitoring forest fires, and animal grazing – all have been proven to protect forest cover.”

Mae Sa Noi village in the Chiang Mai Highlands in Thailand is home to the Hmong community. Villagers have successfully established ancient Hmong rituals including annual festivals for a sacred resident deity tong seng Trees in the forest.

Co-author of the research, Dr Marco J Henszen of Chiang Mai University, Thailand, is in close contact with the community through his work. He says: “The purpose of these celebrations is to strengthen the protection of the forest as well as to demonstrate the community’s commitment to the natural environment to the local authorities, who are invited to these events.”

The Hmong community has experienced competition for natural resources since the state promoted rural development initiatives in the 1960s to diversify agriculture away from opium production. Subsequently, stringent forest conservation enforcement in the 1980s and 1990s led to arrests and fines.

“Having experienced these conditions for many years, the community is facing challenges around mass migration of young people, instability of agricultural markets and even food security,” Dr. Henszen adds. Are.

Thai conservation law currently runs contrary to global policy direction which aims to support indigenous livelihoods and preserve terrestrial areas. Some policies designed to prevent deforestation actually have the opposite effect by displacing indigenous people and pushing them into more intensive land use, such as cash-cropping which involves the continuous cultivation of crops using harmful chemical fertilizers .

“Policy makers need to recognize the importance that strong communities play in healthy environments and that communities need the space and right to develop sustainably,” says Professor Vlaev.

“It’s not just about giving indigenous people a fair share in the economy, it’s about implementing green policies that are really effective. Many countries have successfully worked with indigenous communities to develop inclusive conservation policies. Have done.”

Countries such as Indonesia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Norway and Malaysia have included communities in policy decision-making and achieved sustainable results while respecting indigenous rights.

Recommendations for inclusive forest conservation policies

Academics say Thailand can learn lessons from the experiences of other countries and set out a series of practical recommendations to develop effective sustainable policies and enhance forest conservation:

Enact flexible laws and regulations that consider the specific needs and aspirations of indigenous communities. The Royal Forestry Department holds the responsibility for creating designated areas where indigenous people have the right to manage and use forest resources while following their traditional practices. This area may have extended further into the national park area than at present. Providing a legal framework for indigenous communities to assert their rights to ancestral lands and resources can also contribute to sustainable forest management.

Establish collaborative arrangements involving local communities for co-care of forest lands. Involving indigenous communities in forest fire prevention, waste collection and other activities will increase their sense of ownership and motivation to protect and conserve the forest.

Ensure land conservation rights and secure tenure for indigenous communities. The Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security play a key role in strengthening measures to protect these rights and address land conflicts. Additionally, establishing social insurance schemes and promoting welfare benefits can improve the social and economic well-being of indigenous communities, thereby reducing pressure on agricultural production.

Thailand can encourage consumers to support highland communities by labeling products produced under culturally preserving and sustainable indigenous practices. The Thai Food and Drug Administration ensures compliance with good manufacturing practices, supporting sustainable production methods and quality. The Royal Project Foundation, a leading agri-environmental development organisation, could also support food labeling as a market-based initiative. The “no-burn” label may be used to indicate that the farmer has not practiced crop burning which is responsible for air pollution.

Thailand should streamline and speed up the process of issuing land titles to recognize their traditional land rights, so as to join the rest of the world in recognizing the capabilities of indigenous peoples.

The Ministries of Culture, Interior, Social Development and Human Development have a central role in promoting cultural diversity and enforcing indigenous cultural freedom, helping Thailand expand special cultural zones that provide legal protection for indigenous cultures and traditions. And provide recognition. These areas should be designed to preserve and promote indigenous languages, knowledge systems and cultural practices, yet focus on everyday heritage rather than locking communities into “traditions” that are bound to evolve. .

Source: www.bing.com