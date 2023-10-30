Protagonist Therapeutics Announces the Appointment of Daniel Swisher to its Board of Directors

Newark, CA/AccessWire/October 30, 2023/ Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) (“Protagonist” or the “Company”) today announced the appointment of Daniel N. Announced the appointment of Swisher, Jr. Mr. Swisher recently retired as President and Chief Operating Officer of Jazz Pharmaceuticals, a position he held since 2018.

Commenting on this appointment, Mr. Swisher said, “It is an honor for me to join Protagonist’s Board of Directors at this exciting time for the Company. The two final stages in Phase 3 development are among a range of potential value drivers. With the assets – JNJ-2113, the partnership with Janssen, and Rusfertide, which is wholly owned – the growth opportunities for Hero are significant and clear. I look forward to the company’s future success and success with the other members of the Board and the Hero management team. Look forward to contributing to development.”

Protagonist President and CEO, Ph.D. Dinesh V. Patel expressed his excitement, saying, “We are very pleased to welcome Dan to Protagonist’s Board of Directors. He will bring great experience to the table in leading biotech companies from discovery to commercialization.” We manage the hero’s development through this critical inflection point with invaluable perspective and insight.”

Mr. Swisher is an experienced leader with an extensive record of contributing to the growth and success of biopharmaceutical companies. At Jazz, Mr. Swisher has been instrumental in doubling the company’s product revenues since 2018, expanding its research and development pipeline, and executing significant corporate development transactions. Prior to Jazz, where Mr. Swisher will continue to serve as a strategic advisor until March 2024, he served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from 2003 to 2017. There, he led the development of Sunesis from its initial stages. Chemistry platform for a multi-asset development portfolio. Early in his career, Mr. Swisher served as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at ALZA Corporation, and contributed to its impressive growth, leading to its acquisition by Johnson & Johnson. Mr. Swisher is also a member of the board of directors of Corcept Therapeutics and Chairman of the Board of Serus Corporation. He earned a BA from Yale University and an MBA from Stanford University.

about the hero

Protagonist Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company with peptide-based new chemical entities (NCEs) rasfertide and JNJ-2113 (formerly PN-235) in advanced stages of clinical development, both derived from the company’s proprietary technology platforms. Hero scientists jointly discovered PN-235 (now known as JNJ-2113) as part of Hero’s interleukin-23 receptor (IL-23R) collaboration with Janssen and developed IND-capable pre- -Followed it through clinical and Phase 1 studies, with Janssen assuming responsibility. For further clinical development. Rusafetide, a mimic of the natural hormone hepcidin, is the company’s lead drug candidate currently in the global Phase 3 development program. The Phase 2 REVIVE study is now complete, with an open-label expansion underway. A global Phase 3 validation study of rosafertide in polycythemia vera is ongoing. Hero retains rights to the worldwide development and commercialization of Rusfertide.

More information about Protagonist, its pipeline drug candidates and clinical studies can be found on the company’s website www.protagonist-inc.com,

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding Mr. Swisher’s potential contribution to Protagonist. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “may,” “will,” “expect” or the negative or plural of these words or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from anticipated results, including our ability to develop and commercialize our product candidates, our ability Including, but not limited to. to earn milestone payments under our collaboration agreement with Janssen, our ability to utilize and expand our programs to build a pipeline of product candidates, our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our product candidates , our ability to operate in a competitive industry and compete successfully against competitors who have greater resources than us, and our ability to obtain and adequately protect intellectual property rights for our product candidates. Additional information relating to these and other risk factors affecting our business can be found in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10. Also included is the “Risk Factors” heading. Q Filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and the development of the industry in which we operate may differ materially from the forward-looking statements included in this press release. Any forward-looking statements we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. After the date of this press release, we undertake no obligation to update our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact

[email protected]

Source: Hero Therapeutics, Inc.

View the source version on accesswire.com:

Source