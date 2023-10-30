Prosthetic heart valve market is projected to grow at 7.5%

NEWARK, Del., Oct. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global artificial heart valves market size is expected to grow significantly, reaching US$13,234.9 million Sales of artificial heart valves are projected to grow at strong CAGR through 2023 7.5% Between 2023 and 2033. value of US$27,277.6 million Artificial heart valves are expected to hit the market by 2033.

Sales of artificial heart valves to boost response to the increasing cases of valvular heart disease and increased heart valve replacement surgeries conducted globally. The demand for artificial heart valves may increase rapidly due to the invention and increasing acceptance of minimally invasive techniques such as transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR).

Growth Opportunities in Prosthetic Heart Valve Industry:

The prevalence of heart valve diseases is projected to increase as the world population ages. The aortic valve replacement market is going to get immense growth opportunities due to the demand for artificial heart valves to overcome these disorders.

The infrastructure for health care is expanding, and access to cutting-edge treatments is becoming more widespread in developing countries. Given the evolving healthcare landscape, the opportunity to enter new markets is significant for artificial heart valve producers.

Integrating telemedicine and digital health solutions in the artificial heart valve industry can improve patient care, follow-up, and monitoring. Adoption of artificial heart valves by businesses could give them a competitive edge.

Barriers to Market Expansion in Prosthetic Heart Valves:

Creating and obtaining regulatory approval for artificial heart valves can take time and effort, which may hinder the release of innovative products.

Rapid improvements in transcatheter procedures and minimally invasive surgical methods may put pressure on traditional surgical artificial heart valve market share.

The cost of artificial heart valves may prevent them from being affordable to a large patient population, which may restrict their adoption. It may also limit the market expansion of artificial heart valves.

The adoption of artificial heart valves may be hindered in areas with limited access to advanced medical facilities and specialist surgical knowledge.

Regional Outlook of Prosthetic Heart Valve Market:

Strong growth in artificial heart valves market due to high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases

North America is a big market, the United States plays an important role in the growth of this region.

The increasing elderly population, sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and prevalence of cardiovascular diseases compel the aortic valve replacement market.

Technological advancements and higher patient awareness drive the demand for artificial heart valves.

Established Healthcare System and Innovation Boosting Prosthetic Heart Valve Market in Europe

Europe is another essential artificial heart valve market, with countries like Germany, France and the United Kingdom leading the way.

Europe benefits from an advanced health care system, increasing heart operations, and a growing elderly population.

Adoption of advanced heart valve technologies and focus on patient outcomes contribute to Europe market expansion.

Emerging economies and increasing awareness have boosted the prosthetic heart valve market in Asia Pacific region

Changing dietary preferences, lifestyle and growing middle class are driving the demand for artificial heart valves in the Asia Pacific region.

Rapid economic growth in emerging countries such as China and India has increased spending on cardiovascular care and medical infrastructure.

Asia Pacific aortic valve replacement market is expanding due to increasing awareness about heart disorders and aging population

,Due to aging population and increase in cardiovascular disorders, the market is expanding significantly. Transcatheters and tissue-engineered valves are just two examples of technology changing our lives. Issues of cost, regulations and rivalry among major companies complicate the expansion of the aortic valve replacement market. notes Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Key Facts from the Prosthetic Heart Valve Market:

biological/tissue heart valves Segment to gain a share in the product type category 42.3% From 2023 to 2033.

Segment to gain a share in the product type category From 2023 to 2033. In the end-user category, the hospital segment will gain market share 75.6% Between 2023 and 2033.

Between 2023 and 2033. By 2023, the United States is going to dominate the market 36% Of market share.

Of market share. By 2023, Germany plans to have one in the aortic valve replacement market 8.8% share.

share. Japan’s market share in artificial heart valves is projected to reach 1.5% by 2023 5.8%.

Australian market set to expand 11.5% CAGR Till 2023.

Till 2023. China’s market continues to expand at the rate of CAGR 12.5% Till 2033.

Till 2033. From 2023 to 2033, India market is expected to grow at a strong CAGR 12.2%.

The market in the United Kingdom is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% Till 2033.

Competitive Scenario in Prosthetic Heart Valve Market:

There is a lot of competition in the artificial heart valve market. Notable artificial heart valve manufacturers focus on promotional activities, product launches, acquisitions, collaborations and expansions to improve their market presence, meet the demand of customer base, expand their product portfolio and increase production capacity.

Innovative Developments in Prosthetic Heart Valve Market:

Abbott received FDA approval in 2021 for its Epic Plus and Epic Plus Supra Stand Tissue Valves. The approval may aid in the treatment of mitral and aortic valve disorders.

Medtronic plc and Spectrum Health signed a collaboration agreement in 2021 to deliver value to healthcare and enhance outcomes for Spectrum Health patients.

Top Major Artificial Heart Valve Manufacturers:

Edward Lifesciences Corporation

St. Jude Medical, Inc.

Medtronic PLC.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

simetis

Livanova PLC

CryoLife, Inc.

Braille Biomedica

Kolibri Heart Valve LLC

JenaValve Technology, Inc.

microinterventional devices

Autotissue Berlin GmbH

Merrill Lifesciences

wife. Came

Key Segments of the Prosthetic Heart Valve Market:

By Product:

mechanical heart valve mechanical aortic valve mechanical mitral valve

biological/tissue heart valves tissue aortic valve tissue mitral valve

transcatheter heart valve transcatheter aortic valve transcatheter mitral valve



By end user:

hospital

Ambulatory Services

by region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

east asia

South Asia

oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Author

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President, Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over 12 years of experience in the healthcare, medical devices and pharmaceutical industries. His inquisitive and analytical nature helped him pursue a career as a researcher.

Identifying the key challenges facing clients and crafting robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities comes naturally to them. His primary expertise lies in areas such as market entry and expansion strategy, feasibility studies, competitive intelligence and strategic transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored several publications and has been cited in journals including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online and Spinal Surgery News.

