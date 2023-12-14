Prospera Energy announces +500 bbl per day flowing well and continued horizontal drilling success

Prospera Energy Inc.

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Prospera Energy Inc. (“Prospera” or “Company”)

(TSX.V: PEI, OTC: GXRFF, FRA: OF6B, OF6B.SG, OF6B.F, OF6B.BE).

Prospera Energy Inc. is pleased to announce good flow of medium light oil +500 barrels per day from a full day of production testing. This above gradient pressure reservoir will typically flow for a few months and be converted into an artificial lift system to produce approximately +150 bblspd of steady rate. A second well is also scheduled to come online in the next few days in hopes of similar production rates. Prospera will continue to pursue medium light oil drilling development to diversify the heavy-light oil product mix to increase production and enhance shareholder value.

Prospera is also pleased to announce the heavy oil drilling success of achieving over 500 meters (metres) of lateral pay, allowing initial production rates to exceed 100+ bblspd. The second group of horizontal transition wells drilled has consistently yielded +500 m of lateral pay and the most recent (8th horizontal well) has yielded +700 m of lateral pay. The 9th well is expected to start up in the next few days.

On a positive note, PEI has achieved a high daily gross production rate of 1,577 boepd based on drilling and optimization success. As a result, Prospera is expected to exceed its year-end output target of 1,800 boepd. These successful developments translate into significant additional reserves and PEI net present value (NPV) appreciation. Prospera’s joint venture partners are in receivables and therefore in default until resolution. As a result, Prospera assumes 100% of the cash received from the partner’s share in the oil sales.

Prospera Energy will continue the Phase 2 development transformation to optimize recovery from significant remaining reserves and achieve operational excellence to become a low-cost producer. In 2024, PEI plans to further enhance recoveries through (EOR) enhanced oil recovery methods and add to existing production levels through strategic acquisitions to expand the core reserve base and diversify the product mix.

The restructured Prospera remains steadfast in its commitment to eliminating legacy arrears to landowners, regulators and the local community. Prospera is sincerely grateful to all stakeholders for their support and cooperation for the continued growth of PEI. On behalf of the entire PEI team, Prospera wishes you and your families a Merry Christmas, a happy holiday season, and safe holidays.

About Prospera

Prospera Energy Inc. (TSX.V: PEI, OTC: GXRFF, FRA: OF6B) is a publicly traded energy company based in Western Canada, specializing in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Prospera focuses primarily on optimizing hydrocarbon recovery from legacy fields through environmentally safe and efficient reservoir development methods and production practices. Prospera was reorganized in the first quarter of 2021 to become profitable and in compliance with regulation, environment, landowners and service providers.

The company is undergoing a three-phase restructuring process aimed at prioritizing cost-effective operations while appreciating production capacity and reducing liabilities. Prospera has completed the first phase by optimizing low hanging opportunities, achieving free cash flow, bringing operations to a safe operating position, while remaining in compliance. Currently, Prospera is executing Phase II of the restructuring process, a horizontal transformation aimed at accelerating development and capturing significant remaining reserves (400 million bbl). These horizontal wells allow PEI to reduce its environmental and surface footprint by eliminating multiple vertical well leases along the lateral path. Phase III of Prospera’s corporate redevelopment strategy aims to optimize recovery through EOR applications. Additionally, Prospera will pursue its acquisition strategy to diversify its product mix. It aims to yield 50% light oil, 40% heavy oil and 10% gas.

PEI continues efforts to reduce its environmental footprint. Additionally, efforts are also being made to reduce and ultimately eliminate emissions along with adoption of innovative ESG practices to enhance API quality, thereby achieving higher margins and eliminating the need for diluents.

