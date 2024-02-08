Net Investment Income (NII) : Declined to $96.9 million in the quarter ending December 31, 2023, from $125.6 million in the previous quarter.

net loss :Prospect Capital Corp. reported a net loss of $51.4 million for the quarter, down from net income of $94.0 million in the previous quarter.

Dividend : Maintained consistent dividend payments, announcing its 80th consecutive monthly cash distribution of $0.06 per share.

Total assets : Slightly reduced to $7.78 billion as of December 31, 2022 compared to $7.89 billion.

Net Asset Value (NAV) : Declined from $9.94 per common share to $8.92 per common share year-over-year.

investment activity : Total investment originations for the quarter ending December 31, 2023 stood at $171.7 million.

liquidity:Balance sheet cash and undrawn revolving credit facility commitments were approximately $1.19 billion.

On February 8, 2024, Prospect Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: PSEC) released its 8-K filing, disclosing financial results for the fiscal quarter ending December 31, 2023. The company, a closed-end investment firm that focuses on income generation and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments, announced a decrease of $96.9 million in net investment income (NII), compared to $125.6 million in the previous quarter. million dollars and was $106.7 million year-on-year. NII per common share also decreased to $0.24 from $0.31 last quarter and $0.27 in the same quarter last year.

Despite the decline in NII, Prospect Capital maintained its dividend, announcing its 80th consecutive monthly cash distribution of $0.06 per share. This stability underscores the company’s commitment to shareholder returns, even though it reported a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $51.4 million for the quarter, a sharp decline from net income of $94.0 million in the previous quarter and $55.6 million in the same quarter. It is the opposite. Last year.

Financial position and portfolio performance

Prospect Capital’s total assets declined slightly to $7.78 billion as of December 31, 2022, compared to $7.89 billion. The company had total liabilities of $2.59 billion, with preferred stock amounting to $1.50 billion. Net asset value (NAV) attributable to common shareholders also saw a decrease, increasing from $9.94 per common share to $8.92 per common share year-on-year.

The company’s investment portfolio saw a slight decline in total investments at fair value, down from $7.77 billion year-on-year to $7.63 billion. The number of portfolio companies declined from 130 to 126 during the same period. There was little change in the composition of the portfolio, with first lien loans increasing year-over-year from 53.0% to 58.7%, while equity investments decreased from 19.3% to 17.8%.

capital and liquidity

Prospect Capital reported a strong liquidity position, with balance sheet cash and undrawn revolving credit facility commitments of approximately $1.19 billion. The company’s net cash debt-to-equity ratio was 46.2%, and the net cash asset coverage of debt ratio was 316%. The company’s investment activity for the quarter included $171.7 million in total originations and $131.3 million in total repayments and sales.

The company’s capital structure consisted of $1.95 billion in a revolving credit facility, program notes, institutional bonds, convertible bonds, listed preferred stock, and program preferred stock. Prospect Capital also highlighted its investment grade ratings from multiple agencies, emphasizing its commitment to maintaining a prudent asset, liability and risk management strategy.

In summary, Prospect Capital Corp.’s third fiscal quarter of 2023 painted a mixed financial picture, reporting a decline in net investment income and a net loss. However, the company’s consistent dividend payments and strong liquidity position may continue to attract value investors focused on income generation and long-term capital appreciation.

For additional information and detailed financial analysis, investors are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing and consider joining the earnings conference call scheduled for February 9, 2024.

View the full 8-K earnings release (here) from Prospect Capital Corp. for more details.

