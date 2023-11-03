ProShares moves lower on Ethereum with new ETF launch

ProShares, one of the largest issuers of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), has added another Ethereum-related ETF to its growing offerings following the launch of “the world’s first short ether-linked ETF” on November 2.

ProShares Short Ethereum Strategy ETF

In its announcement, the asset manager noted that the ProShares Short Ether Strategy ETF trading under the ticker ‘SETH’ will provide investors with the opportunity to profit from declines in the price of Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency.

With the launch of this Ethereum investment vehicle, the company believes that its clients have the opportunity to make profits “both when Ether rises and when it falls.” Notably, the asset manager was one of those that recently launched its Ethereum Futures ETF, which gives investors the opportunity to bet on the prices of the crypto token.

The asset manager noted that the Short Ether Strategy ETF will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange and will inversely reflect the daily performance of the S&P CME Ether Futures Index. Regarding exposure, SETH, like other ProShares crypto-related ETFs, will gain exposure through Ether futures contracts.

ETH price dropped below $1,800. Source: ETHUSD on tradingview.com

How ProShares has progressed so far

ProShares is not a new player when it comes to offering crypto-related ETFs and can even be called a leader in this regard. The firm was the first to launch a Bitcoin futures ETF and the first US Bitcoin-linked ETF (ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF) in 2021.

It also launched the first US short Bitcoin-linked ETF (ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF) in June 2022. Similar to SETH, the short Bitcoin strategy provides investors with the opportunity to profit from drops in the price of the leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin.

ProShares has also seen immense success in its ventures, thanks to the first-mover advantage in launching the fund first. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) and ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITI) are reported to be the two largest Bitcoin ETFs with assets under management (AUM) of $1.1 billion and $80 million respectively.

Other crypto-linked ETFs offered by the firm include the ProShares Ether Strategy ETF (EETH), which is said to be “the first US ETF that targets exposure to Ether” and the Bitcoin and Ether Market Cap Weight Strategy ETF and Bitcoin and Ether Equal Weight Strategy ETF that tracks the performance of both Bitcoin and Ether.

Given how bullish the company seems to be on crypto-related ETFs, it is surprising that it is not among the asset managers that have applied to offer spot Bitcoin ETFs.

Featured image from iStock, chart from tradingview.com

source: www.newsbtc.com