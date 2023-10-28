Prosecutors wrap up arguments against Backpage executives as trial nears end in Phoenix

After five weeks, the trial of Backpage.com executives in Phoenix is ​​almost over.

On Friday, federal prosecutors completed their closing arguments against the leaders of the defunct classified ads site, and closing arguments for the defendants began.

This is the second lawsuit against Backpage executives, which also includes Michael Lacey, former longtime editor and founder of the Phoenix alternative weekly, New Times. Lacey has been charged with multiple counts of promoting prostitution. Many allegations of money laundering have also been made against him. The first case ended in a mistrial.

Lacey’s longtime newspaper publishing partner, James Larkin, died by suicide on July 31, a few days before the trial was to begin.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin Rapp reminded jurors of what the government needs to show if the defendants are found guilty of conspiracy to violate the Travel Act, a federal criminal law that bars people from distributing the proceeds of illegal activity interstate or overseas. Restricts commerce.

Rapp defined the parameters of the conspiracy for the jury. Violating the Travel Act requires an agreement between two or more people, the defendants must be a member of the conspiracy with knowledge of at least one of its purposes, and a member of the conspiracy must have committed at least one The direct action would have been, Rapp said, tantamount to money laundering.

“The defendants are guilty of a conspiracy,” Rapp said.

The defendants did not need to join the conspiracy at the same time or enter into a formal agreement, he said, and individual members did not need to know every single detail of the conspiracy.

Rapp refreshed jurors’ memories on several exhibits, including posts from the Backpage website that contained language and images that “suggested prostitution.” The posts showed photos of nearly naked women in lingerie and mentioned services that cost “50 roses”. Rapp said these sex services were sold for $50.

“Each of these postings are furthering a conspiracy,” Rapp said.

Backpage.com co-founder Michael Lacey (right) leaves a hearing at the Sandra Day O’Connor US Courthouse in Phoenix with colleague Stephen Lemons on August 18, 2023.

Many of the posts included phrases such as “new in town” and “girlfriend experience”, which Rapp said were indicative of prostitution.

Rapp reminded jurors that several of the women featured in the advertisements had testified that they and their pimps knowingly used the website to promote prostitution.

The emails showed that the defendants knew that certain words and phrases were indicative of prostitution, Rapp said. The defendants removed those words and phrases from the posting and republished them, he said.

“It’s a smoking gun,” Rapp said of one such email shown on a screen in the courtroom. “This shows they know these are advertisements for prostitution.”

“So what did they do with all the money?” Rapp asked jurors about the millions of dollars earned by Backpage.

The state then showed the jury a flow chart of what Rapp called a “web of concealment.” Rapp said this exposed the fake companies that Lacey and others used to fund Backpage Money. Rapp said the money flowed around the world through the Netherlands and Hungary and back into the defendants’ Arizona bank accounts.

Rapp told the jury that banks and credit processing companies refused to do business directly with Backpage, so they were forced to create shell companies and sell cash, money orders, Visa cash cards known as “vanilla Visa” and the cryptocurrency Bitcoin. Goes, was forced to accept payment in. ,

“This is Backpage’s dirty money,” Rapp told the jury.

“Defendants do not have the right to operate an establishment that promotes prostitution because prostitution is illegal,” Rapp said in closing arguments for the government.

The tainted testimony was cited: Federal judge declares mistrial for Backpage executives accused of promoting prostitution

While Rapp took a step-by-step approach to summarizing the government’s claims against the defendants, Lacey’s attorney, Paul Cambria, took a more holistic approach to disputing the charges.

He began by thanking the jurors for their service, which lasted two months, and telling them that he had “the last word”.

Cambria said Mr. Lacey “relied in good faith” that Backpage’s former CEO Carl Ferrer, the government’s witness, operated the business legally.

Cambria showed the jury a photo of former FBI chief Robert Mueller commending Ferrer for his help to the law enforcement agency.

“They weren’t promoting prostitution; they were helping prosecute it,” Cambria said of the defendants’ record of working with law enforcement.

Cambria raised the issue of drawing the government’s attention to the large sums of money owed by the company.

“Yes, there were a large number,” Cambria said, adding that there is nothing illegal about being profitable.

Cambria said there was no evidence that his client had ever seen the government-highlighted advertisements.

Instead he portrayed Lacey as an “old newspaperman” who was solely concerned with running the company-owned news sites and publications. Cambria said Lacey could potentially be called a “dinosaur” who was not well-versed in the Internet-based business run by Ferrer.

Cambria told the jury that Ferrer and others took the plea deals because they had “prison bars ringing in their ears” and had an incentive to testify against Lacey and co-defendants.

Cambria said of Lacey, “Justice will be served if my client is acquitted.”

Attorneys for Lacey’s co-defendants are scheduled to resume closing arguments Tuesday morning.

‘They were advertisements for prostitution’: Backpage founder testifies website was used to sell sex

Do you have a news tip? Contact the reporter at [email protected] or 812-243-5582. Follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter: @jimmyjenkins,

This article originally appeared on The Arizona Republic: Backpage trial ends in Phoenix as prosecutors wrap up closing arguments

Source: www.bing.com