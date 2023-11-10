Prosecutors say brothel suspect probably also collected fraudulent COVID funds

Crime

Investigators believe James Lee used multiple businesses and associated bank accounts to “launder the proceeds of the prostitution business,” court documents show.

Federal prosecutors say a brothel ring based in Massachusetts and Virginia was operating out of multiple units at 90 Fawcett St. in Cambridge and other locations. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

A California man was arrested this week in connection with a high-end brothel network allegedly operating out of Greater Boston and Virginia that fraudulently obtained more than $550,000 in COVID-19 relief funds, according to court documents. It is possible

James Lee, 68, has been charged along with two other men – Han “Hana” Lee, 41, of Cambridge, and Junmyung Lee, 30, of Dedham – for allegedly organizing a commercial sex ring that involved people ranging from politicians to military officers. Provided service to specific customers. ,

Feds: Alleged sex ring attracted politicians, business executives to massive brothel raid.

The interstate brothel network reportedly operated out of high-end apartments, attracting customers through two websites that claimed to advertise nude models for professional photography. According to an affidavit filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Boston, federal prosecutors say James Lee disguised his real identity and at least $100,000 to rent several apartments in Watertown and Cambridge, as well as Fairfax and Tysons, Virginia. Used two aliases.

“In exchange for his identification or the opening of his fraudulent leases, James received $1,000 per month for each brothel location that remained open,” the affidavit reads. “A review of her co-conspirator, Han’s bank records revealed that she had actually received at least $64,000 from him, believed to be compensation for holding brothel leases in her name or under her fake identity.”

Both Han Lee and Junmyung Lee were ordered held without bail until a November 13 detention hearing. James Lee was arrested in California on Wednesday and is scheduled to appear in Boston court at a later date. Boston.com has reached out to his attorney for comment.

Details about James Lee’s financial situation were revealed as part of a motion advocating for his detention pending trial. In an attached affidavit, an agent with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security described Lee as a flying risk and said he had taken several foreign trips in recent years.

According to the affidavit, financial records indicate Lee owned multiple businesses and associated bank accounts under his name and aliases, which investigators believe he “used to launder the proceeds of the prostitution business.”

Authorities also allegedly found multiple deposits into Lee’s personal and business accounts from various COVID-19 relief funds, totaling $550,633, intended to help struggling businesses in the wake of the pandemic.

The affidavit concluded that overall, the financial activity in Lee’s accounts “does not appear consistent with the listed purposes” of his businesses.

The Homeland Security agent wrote, “I therefore believe that James used these accounts to conceal and conceal the illegal proceeds of the prostitution business, as well as potentially fraudulently obtained COVID ​-19 related relief amount also.”

According to the affidavit, a search of Lee’s home in Torrance, California, turned up approximately $15,000 in cash in envelopes, as well as ledgers, banking documents and identification documents in Lee’s name and aliases.

Prosecutors allege the brothel network dates back to at least July 2020 and may have attracted hundreds of sex buyers. The alleged customers have neither been named nor charged at this point.

Newsletter Sign-Up

Stay up to date with all the latest news from Boston.com

Source: www.bing.com