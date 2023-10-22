A recurring motif throughout the trial has been Bankman-Fried’s commitment to effective altruism, a philanthropic ideology that aims to maximize individuals’ impact through activities such as charitable contributions and career choices.

Bankman-Fried, who is currently being sued for defrauding investors out of billions of dollars, aligned herself with fellow proponents of this philosophy, including engineering majors Nishad Singh and Caroline Ellison, who not only The ex-girlfriend was also the CEO. of his trading firm, Alameda Research.

‘Robin Hood’ defense is not a legal defense

Prosecutors are not pleased with Bankman-Fried’s devotion to effective altruism. He said the disgraced crypto mogul’s attempts to claim that his decisions were guided by a desire to have a positive impact on the world is not a defense to fraud or other criminal charges.

In a letter to the court, prosecutors highlighted that “effective altruism” cannot serve as a defense. He also said that any claims that Bankman-Fried’s absence of malicious intent stems from his adherence to an unorthodox moral belief system regarding fraud and theft that prioritized his personal interpretation of long-term benefits, “the men There will be no relevance regarding “Mann Ki Baat”. Danger.”

“The motive the defendant had or claims to have for committing the charged offense is irrelevant to his guilt or non-guilt. Whether this defendant acted in furtherance of a political goal or for a similar reason, for his own personal benefit or for the benefit of someone else, if he did so and violated the law, his actions Cannot be forgiven.

FTX Testing: Week 3

The trial, now approaching the end of its third week, has included an array of witnesses and featured dozens of pieces of evidence that have caused trouble for Bankman-Fried.

According to accounts provided by his former colleagues, Bankman-Fried instructed them to access funds from FTX customers without their knowledge or consent for purposes unrelated to the standard operations of the exchange.

Lawyers representing the former FTX CEO stressed their intention to demonstrate that he acted in good faith and had a “reasonable” belief that his actions were in the best interests of his clients and investors.

Prosecutors sought to challenge this claim by highlighting instances where Bankman-Fried participated in deceptive business practices and made public statements that contradicted her private actions.

Bankman-Freed’s defense team is expected to present its case Oct. 26.

