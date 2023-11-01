Prosecutor cites ‘pyramid of fraud’ in urging jury to convict FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried

NEW YORK (AP) — In a closing argument, a prosecutor on Wednesday asked a New York jury to follow the overwhelming evidence and the “pyramid of deception” that FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried built to conclude that He is guilty of defrauding his customers and investors. At least $10 billion.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicholas Ross began closing day in Manhattan federal court by saying that Bankman-Fried was at fault for stealing billions of dollars from investors around the world, despite four days of testimony in which Bankman-Fried insisted That he was unaware of his customers’ deposits. Their companies were at risk for weeks before they collapsed.

“She told a story and she lied to you,” Ruiz told jurors just a day after Bankman-Fried concluded her testimony in the month-long trial.

The prosecutor said that Bankman-Fried wanted jurors to believe that she did not know what was going on at her companies or that what was happening was wrong, but her words were to blame her fellow executives, her “partners in crime” and were contradictory with the testimony of others. Evidence including financial documents and public statements made by Bankman-Fried.

Bankman-Fried, 31, was arrested last December, a month after the collapse of FTX, the cryptocurrency exchange platform he opened in 2019, and Alameda Research, the cryptocurrency hedge fund he started in 2017.

Extradited from the Bahamas to New York, he was freed on a $250 million personal recognizance bond with electronic monitoring to ensure he lived at his parents’ home in Palo Alto, California, until August. When Judge Lewis A. Kaplan jailed Bankman-Fried after the findings. That he had tried to influence potential trial witnesses.

Ross said Bankman-Fried’s arrest came as thousands of FTX customers around the world were overcome with anxiety, fear and ultimately despair as they tried to withdraw “investments, savings and nest eggs for the future” from their accounts, only to have To learn that “They ran out of money. FTX had gone bankrupt.”

“Who was responsible?” Ross asked, immediately pointing to Bankman-Fried sitting among his lawyers. “This guy, Samuel Bankman-Fried. What happened? “He spent his customers’ money and lied to them about it.”

Prosecutors said Bankman-Fried spent the money on real estate, donations, endorsements, investments and political contributions.

He said, “This was a pyramid of deception built by the defendants to get money on a foundation of lies and false promises, and it ultimately collapsed, leaving behind countless victims.”

Ross told jurors that if they believed even one of the four former officers who testified against him, they would have to convict Bankman-Fried. All four said that customers’ money was stolen on the instructions of Bankman-Fried.

Bankman-Fried, who has pleaded not guilty to all charges, insisted while testifying that she had no knowledge that billions of dollars of clients’ money was being spent or that she had any criminal intentions.

His lawyers were scheduled to give closing arguments later Wednesday. The jury was expected to begin deliberations on Thursday.

Larry Neumeister, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com