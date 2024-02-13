A decline in foreign direct investment, deflation and stock market turmoil have put pressure on the Chinese economy, causing many investors to turn cautious on the Asian powerhouse as it marks the beginning of the Year of the Dragon. Last week was eventful for Chinese stocks – the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index hit a five-year low of almost 2,650 points on February 5, ending the week at 2,865.90. Meanwhile, the CSI300 index – capturing China’s top 300 stocks by market capitalization – had its best week since 2022 with a gain of 3.2%, while the CSI1000 index of small-cap stocks advanced 9% – its best week since 2020. Its biggest weekly increase. However, Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong on February 9 proved that investors may still be concerned about the prospects of Chinese stocks in the new year. This year the Chinese zodiac involves the Dragon – seen as one of the most auspicious signs encompassing wealth, power and prosperity. As the festive season begins, Redmond Wong, market strategist at investment firm Saxo, sees many opportunities to play the market. “I’m still positive and optimistic on China. However, I think the cyclical upturn is much slower than I expected. I don’t want to be binary and say China is collapsing – because it’s not. I believe The strength of the economy has weakened a little bit, but it’s still recovering and still growing,” he told CNBC Pro in January. China’s economy continues to grow, GDP for 2023 will be 5.3%. The International Monetary Fund expects the Asian giant’s growth to slow to 4.6% this year, thanks to a prolonged asset market slowdown and weak external demand. Still, many sectors – and stocks – are good investments right now, Wong says. “If you look at value stocks, you will still find multiples that are quite low if cash flows are stable – this may be something investors can still buy if you are not expecting too much growth. ,” he explained. Value stocks are known as companies that appear to trade at low prices relative to fundamentals. Elsewhere, Morningstar analysts suggest that “China stocks are still relatively cheap.” “We expect Chinese consumption to remain low and there remains uncertainty about the impact of supportive policies in the absence of targeted measures to absorb excess real estate inventory to help revive property demand. We think “It will be a slow recovery, so we expect there will be little downside,” the firm’s analysts wrote in a Jan. 25 report. “Among attractively priced institutions, we don’t see the strong rebound seen in the broader market,” the firm’s analysts wrote in a Jan. 25 report. Technology and Manufacturing Picks With the prominence of China’s technology and advanced manufacturing sectors among investors over the past year, it’s no surprise that Saxo’s Wong and Morningstar analysts are keeping a keen eye on them. “Raising productivity and Technological self-reliance will remain the two structural themes of China’s long-term development strategy. They are unlikely to go away despite the cyclical ups and downs of the economy. Technology and advanced manufacturing companies that create tangible products benefit from favorable industrial policies,” Wong said, naming consumer electronics giant Xiaomi, manufacturing companies Zhejiang Sanhua Intelligent Controls and Luxshare Precision as well as industrial automation player Shenzhen Innovance as stocks. Said while doing. Agreeing, Morningstar analysts believe the sector could outperform, saying they “see value in the semiconductor industry, with inventory levels coming down [while] Factory automation should benefit given signs the capex cycle is bottoming out.” His picks include tech giants NetEase, Baidu and China Unicom. Promise in consumption Beyond tech, Morningstar sees opportunity in consumer cyclicals and defensive sectors, while Chinese consumers appear to have tightened their wallets as COVID-19 lockdown restrictions are lifted. Stocks he sees promise in include fast food restaurant chain Yum China, integrated resort and casino operator Sands China and beer maker Tsingtao Brewery. Morningstar rates stocks from one to five stars, with a top rating indicating that stocks are undervalued. Named as a five-star rated stock, the financial services firm likes Yum China because of its “significant room for growth in fast food penetration, driven primarily by long-term secular trends such as: the rise of urban consumers. working longer hours; rapidly increasing disposable incomes; and family sizes are ever smaller.” Meanwhile, it has a three-star rating on Sands China. Analysts said opportunities facing the company include improvements in the gaming and non-gaming sectors in Macau. For Tsingtao Brewery, analysts like its pure focus on the beer industry and regional focus in Shandong and North China, which makes it “more defensible in an adverse operating environment.” Regions in China: Energy Security and Green Transformation. International Energy Agency data shows the Asian giant’s clean-energy sectors are expected to contribute 11.4 trillion Chinese yuan ($1.6 trillion) to the Chinese economy in 2023, up 30% year-on-year. Companies overseen by Wong include oil companies CNOOC and PetroChina, miner Zijin Mining and lithium producer Ganfeng Lithium.

