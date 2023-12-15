Proposal? Here's how much the equivalent of a lab-grown natural diamond is worth – and why.

More consumers are attracted to man-made diamonds because of their similarity to natural rocks and their relative affordability.

In 2015, laboratory diamond sales accounted for less than 1% of global diamond sales for jewellery. According to industry data from Paul Zimnisky Diamond Analytics, shares are up nearly 20% today. The rising demand also reflects growing concerns about the impact of diamond mining on the environment and the exploitation of low-wage workers, especially in conflict zones where illegal gems are used to finance wars.

More recently, several countries, including the US, have imposed sanctions on Russian diamonds, the world’s largest producer of rough stones, over the war against Ukraine.

As demand increases, more producers are entering the laboratory diamond market and prices are falling even further. In 2023, sales of loose, lab-grown diamonds increased 47% from a year earlier. Over the same period, their average retail prices declined 20%, according to data from jewelry industry analysis company Tenoris.

“I’m totally in favor of lab-growth — they’re great for the environment and the wallet,” Mehul Sompura, CEO of Diamond Hedge, a diamond price comparison tool, told CBS MoneyWatch.

The cost savings over lab-grown or man-made diamonds as opposed to the naturally occurring variety are significant. For example, take a 1-carat princess-cut diamond. Sompura said a natural stone would cost about $2,500, while a lab-grown counterpart of the same quality would cost about $500.

the market is flooded

“The prices of lab-grown diamonds are falling. The reason is simple supply and demand. A lot of manufacturers are coming out and flooding the market with them, which is causing prices to fall,” Sompura told CBS MoneyWatch.

A man-made diamond can take as little as a few weeks to form, while a naturally occurring diamond takes billions of years to form.

There are two main methods by which diamonds are created in laboratories. Machines such as large factory presses use extremely high pressure and temperatures to press pure carbon, which eventually crystallizes into diamonds.

The second method requires a piece of real diamond, and uses technology such as microwaves to cook and develop the natural diamond’s DNA.

As a general rule, man-made diamonds sell for about 10% more than the price of natural diamonds on average. A year ago, they were up about 20%-30%, according to Diamond Hedge.

According to Sompura, a natural 2-carat, round-cut diamond with a high-quality color and clarity rating costs about $13,000-14,000, while an equivalent lab-grown diamond sells for about $1,000.

Lab techniques allow consumers to purchase larger rocks, or save money on modest sizes.

“Most people can’t afford a two-thousand-dollar ring. This makes the proposal more affordable for consumers, which is great,” Sompura said. Of course, “they still have to pay for the wedding,” he said.

They also eliminate the potential worry of losing a valuable piece of jewelry.

“If you lose it, it’s not going to ruin your life,” Zimnisky told CBS MoneyWatch.

no resale value

Lab-grown and natural diamonds appear identical to the naked eye.

But according to Zimnisky and other experts, laboratory diamonds have virtually no resale value.

“If you go to a gem lab, you can tell the difference between natural and man-made diamonds, and that’s why the difference in price is so big,” Zimnisky said. “For the most part, it’s difficult to differentiate between the two, but it has to do with impurities, and with a microscope you can see the growth patterns.”

“You will not get your money back, that is the main problem,” Sompura said.

