Property: 9 unusual houses with upside-down layouts

Enjoy beautiful views of the Fowey estuary from this secluded property. Photo: John Bray Estates

Turning a traditional layout on its head makes perfect sense in some properties. Instead of having their living space downstairs and their bedrooms upstairs, their floor plans are upside down. Placing the rooms most used upstairs maximizes daylight and views, and highlights any features that might be less appreciated in sleeping spaces, such as vaulted ceilings. Is. Unrelated? These amazing upside-down homes available for sale are all the proof you need.

1. Leith, Edinburgh, offers over £225,000

Leith, Edinburgh. Photo: ESPC

Newly renovated, this ground and first floor duplex is part of a former school that was converted into apartments about 10 years ago. The ground floor comprises a good-sized hall with space for a desk, a bright double-bedroom with built-in storage and a contemporary bathroom, and an open staircase takes you up to an all-in-one kitchen/living/dining . Room on entire first floor. Available through Cultivators through ESPC.

2. Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, offers over £350,000

Photo Dacre, son and Hartley

Like its neighbours, this detached house was designed to take advantage of its hilly setting and far-reaching rural views. It is much larger than it looks, with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a utility room and boiler room on the lower ground floor, and a kitchen/breakfast room and open-plan living/dining room – both with full-width doors to the south. Are towards. Balcony – on the first. The decor is quite old, giving the next owners the opportunity to put their stamp on it. From Dacre, Son and Hartley.

3. Southsea, Hampshire, £750,000

Southsea, Hampshire. Photo: Purplebricks

If you’re looking for a flexible seaside retreat, this airy half-season house will tick plenty of boxes. Located at the end of a small development just two minutes from the beach, it has a large living/dining room on the first floor, a spacious garden room with access from the outside, three ground floor bedrooms and balconies at either end. It also has a self-contained one-bedroom annexe, a loft room and planning permission to extend. Via Purplebricks.

4. Aberdovey, Gwynedd, £849,000

Aberdovey, Gwynedd. Photo: Fine & Country

When this light-filled detached home was built, gorgeous views of the Dyfi estuary were a priority, as the spacious kitchen/dining room and living room are on the first floor, with three en-suite bedrooms below. A large, glass-glazed balcony – which makes a great space for entertaining in better weather – is accessible from both of these rooms. On the market from Fine & Country.

5. Fowey, Cornwall, £1.195m

Fowey, Cornwall. Photo: John Bray Estates

Currently operated as a holiday retreat, this wooded property is situated in a conservation area above the Fowey estuary. When it was converted from a derelict print works in 2014, three bedrooms were located on the ground floor and an open-plan kitchen/dining/living room was upstairs. The room includes a hand-built kitchen, a high vaulted ceiling, exposed beams and two-story doors opening onto a deck that provides sweeping views of the river and surrounding lush countryside. Via John Bray Estates.

6. Torquay, Devon, £1.395m

Torquay, Devon. Photo: John Couch

Craig Wara was built in the 1950s and has recently been upgraded to allow further enjoyment of the treetop views and Lyme Bay and Tor Bay views. It consists of three bedrooms and a bathroom on the ground floor, and a kitchen, dining room and living room on the first floor. Full-height glass doors lead to a cantilevered terrace, which has been carefully placed to receive sunlight throughout the day. Available from John Couch.

7. Park Avenue, Brighton, East Sussex, £1.595m

Park Avenue, Brighton, East Sussex. Photo: You are at home

Boutique developer You Are Home is to launch a pair of sustainable new-build homes in Brighton’s Preston Park. Each has a garden, a large open-plan living space on the first floor with three bedrooms and three bathrooms below, and is A-rated for energy-efficiency. A Polestar 2 electric car has been launched for buyers willing to pay the asking price, who will be pleased to know it also includes charging points. Find out more from You Are Home.

8. Alcester, Warwickshire, £2m

Alcester, Warwickshire. Photo: Pritchard & Company

The Grade II listed Tudor Barn feels like it’s on top of the world, as it’s within the historic Oversleigh Castle estate, rising 350 feet above sea level with – on clear days – views across five counties. Built in the 17th century, the timber-framed barn has been completely restored and the layout has been reversed, comprising a three-storey reception hall, three bedrooms on the ground floor and a kitchen/family room and dining room on the first. A cozy room – which can be converted into a fourth bedroom – is also on this level, and there are also two mezzanine rooms and a one-bedroom annex. Contact Pritchard & Company.

9. Marylebone, London W1, £7.25m

Marylebone, London W1. Photo: Carter Jonas

3,570 sq ft architect-designed duplex in a grand period building overlooking Marylebone High Street and Regent’s Park. There are high ceilings throughout the ground floor, which houses a large kitchen and two reception rooms – one opening to the terrace – and a glass-covered staircase leading down to the basement level. Here you will find four en-suite bedrooms and a central sunny courtyard. Hear more from Carter Jonas.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com