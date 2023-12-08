Property: 10 former rectory and vicarage for sale

The Old Vicarage in Buckden, near St Neots, seen from the historic Buckden Towers. Photo: Fine & Country (Photo: Fine & Country)

Rich in well-kept rooms and original features, the former rectory and vicarage remains in constant demand. ‘Their rarity and unique history, combined with buildings often having great character and charm, enhances their appeal,’ explains Daniel Nash, director of estate agency Nash Partnership. ‘Many, particularly Victorian examples, are substantial, with large, spacious interiors and generous gardens, and are often situated in prominent locations.’ Tempted? Then try all these properties available in the market.

1. Icht, Westhill, Aberdeenshire, offers over £750,000

Photo: Michael Dickey

The B-listed Glenecht is an early 19th-century Georgian house that was previously the Manse of Echt, where the local church minister lived. It is situated on the edge of the village and consists of five main bedrooms, two terrace rooms, a kitchen/dining room/family room, a living room, dining room, garden room and study, old windows and fireplaces, and one acre of grounds. Which has boundary walls and walls. Courtyard gardens. Find out more from Galbraith.

2. Wolsingham, County Durham, £1.5m

Photo: Best Quality

Demesne Hall was built as a rectory in 1848 and, following substantial redevelopment over the years, it now has four reception rooms, five en-suite bedrooms and two further bedrooms, as well as high ceilings and fireplaces and decorative elements such as coving and cornicing. There are facilities. It also has an attached four-bedroom single-storey building with its own entrance that can be closed off from the main house as required. Contact the best properties.

3. Tarporley, Cheshire, £1.575m

Photo: Gascoigne Halman

Since purchasing the Grade II listed The Old Vicarage in 2017, the owners have made a number of improvements to this feature-packed six-bedroom home. They’ve installed new bathrooms everywhere, rebuilt driveway approaches and built brick gateposts, but the biggest project of all was renovating an outbuilding. It includes a heated indoor swimming pool, a gym, an open plan living/kitchen/dining area, a shower room and a mezzanine which is currently used as a seventh bedroom. Gascoigne via Hellmann.

4. Church Leigh, Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, £1.595m

Photo: Savills

Complete with working shutters, stained glass windows, high molded ceilings and ancient fireplaces, The Old Rectory is a 6,000 square foot Grade II listed three-storey house, constructed in the early 18th century. It comprises six bedrooms, a formal drawing and living room, a living room/office and a large welcoming family kitchen with an island and Aga. An orangery room, detached double garage and replacement oak sash windows have been added in recent years. Contact Savills.

5. Batcombe, Bristol, £1.65m

Photo: Knight Frank

Most of the rooms in this Grade II listed old rectory enjoy far-reaching views across a valley towards the Mendip Hills. Dating from the 1600s with later alterations and additions, it has six/seven bedrooms, a 29-foot kitchen/breakfast room, two sitting rooms, a drawing room, family room and a study. Architectural features include beamed ceilings, window seats, stone archways, and mullioned windows. Contact Knight Frank.

6. Michelstow, Cornwall, £1.8m

Photo: John Bray Estates

The wisteria-clad Old Rectory stands in a rural location close to the north Cornish coast. The drawing room, library, cozy living space, open fires in two of the five bedrooms and one bathroom ensure it is incredibly cozy in winter, and there are four and a half acres of grounds to explore when the weather warms up. Here you’ll find a heated outdoor pool, a wild flower field, a vegetable patch and a walled garden. Via John Bray Estates.

7. Stevenage, Hertfordshire, £1.95m

Photo: Putrills

Number 1 The Priory is part of the former rectory of the nearby St Nicholas Church. The accommodation comprises a drawing room with an open fireplace and curved sash bay window overlooking the garden, two further reception rooms, a kitchen/breakfast room and four bedrooms. It has high ceilings and a grand entrance hall with a grand mahogany staircase and a dazzling dome above. Contact Putrils.

8. Ickham, Kent, £1.975m

Photo: Strutt & Parker

The core of the former cloister, the Grade II* listed The Old Rectory has its roots in the 13th century. Beautifully presented, it comprises five bedrooms, three bathrooms, three cloakrooms, a library, morning, drawing and dining rooms and a kitchen as well as a laundry room, utility room and boot room. A pair of one-bedroom cottages in the grounds generate a steady income as they are currently on assured shorthold tenancies. Via Strutt and Parker.

9. Buckden, St Neots, Cambridgeshire, £2m

Photo: Francis Ambler

Buckden Towers – once Buckden Palace, the residence of the Bishops of Lincoln – forms the backdrop to The Old Vicarage. This Grade II listed early Victorian home is filled with natural daylight and has seven bedrooms, a bay-windowed study and family room, a dining room, games room and spacious kitchen/breakfast room. There is a secluded garden on the south side with a swimming pool and a triple garage. Via Fine & Country.

10. Halsall, West Lancashire, £3.6m

Photo: Jackson-Stops

This huge Victorian rectory has been lovingly restored and upgraded to a very high standard. Surrounded by over four acres of land, it has four reception rooms, a cinema room, a contemporary open-plan kitchen, a lavish principal bedroom suite, four further double bedrooms, a first-floor gym and a self-contained one-bedroom flat . Triple garage which would be ideal for giving independence to an older teenager. Further through Jackson-Stop.

