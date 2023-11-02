Pronghorn is diversifying the spirits industry

The alcoholic beverages market has a broad, multicultural fan base, generating $283.8 billion in revenue so far this year. However, the diversity of assimilaters is not reflected in the industry itself. According to a study conducted this year by Pronghorn, black consumers account for 12% of alcohol sales, but they represent only 7.8% of the workforce and 2% of executives.

So how can Black entrepreneurs get a seat at the table? By building your own table – and with some help from fellow Black innovators in the spirits industry via Pronghorn. The independent company promotes diversity within the spirits industry by mentoring and investing in the future of Black founders, executives and entrepreneurs.

Pronghorn was co-founded by Dia Sims – CEO of Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal (whose investors include LeBron James) and former president of Combs Enterprises (rapper Sean Combs’ business and investment company) – with fellow industry professionals Erin With Harris and Dan Sanborn. ,

Together the three founded Pronghorn in 2022, with the intention of generating $2.4 billion for the Black community by 2032 by investing in 57 Black-owned spirits brands. The initiative also ensures that 1,800 Black Americans will have the opportunity to work in spirits over the next decade. ,

“Pronghorn was established as a template for effectively diversifying the industry. It’s clear that diversity is good for business, and how do we do it? How do we continually reinforce the idea that the best advertisement for diversity is business success?” Sims told Adweek. “How can we help the industry move away from diversity as a charitable endeavor, and toward the idea that investing in ensuring true diversity in your organization and community is almost always better for the community and the industry? Is it for profit? There is no better advertisement than results.”

a mighty mission

Sims learned about the spirits industry more than 20 years ago. He and his friends organized huge parties to earn money as well as to draw a crowd that wanted to have fun. This entrepreneurial spirit compelled him to start Madison Marketing, a marketing firm with a focus on on and off-premises spirits promotion in the Maryland/Washington DC area. For a customer roster that included Seagram.

We have a lot of ground to cover, but we are extremely patient. Dia Sims, Co-Founder, Pronghorn

In 2005, Sims took on the role of executive assistant to Sean “Diddy” Combs and quickly progressed in his company. Then, in 2017, Sims became the first president of Combs Enterprises and transformed Ciroc Vodka from an unprofitable brand into a multimillion-dollar asset.

Sims knew Harris and Sanborn from working together for several years on Ciroc. “It was a microcosm of what’s happening right now where Erin and I really understood how to drive excitement and build a brand from the ground up. We also understood how to maintain a respectful relationship with the culture, Sims said. “Dan brings a deep understanding of the industry such as regulatory complexity and supply chain. So, we were thrilled to be a part of the creation of something like Ciroc.

Forced to use his success to help other aspiring spirits entrepreneurs, Pronghorn’s idea came to fruition. “We were like, ‘How can we bring everyone together? It’s our responsibility to do this,’” Sims recalled.

this is how you end up

The pronghorn is the fastest North American land mammal and can maintain speeds of up to 60 mph for miles. Inspired by this speedy creature, Pronghorn’s mission to create concrete change is viewed as a marathon, not a sprint.

“If you had a race between a cheetah and a pronghorn, the cheetah would win. But in the marathon, the Pronghorn will win every time,” Sims said. “So, as we look to overcome centuries of inequality in this country, we have a lot of ground to cover, but we are extremely patient. So, we thought this animal was a beautiful expression of what it means to go far and fast.”

As part of Pronghorn’s Marathon journey, the company is raising awareness that working in the spirits industry is a viable career option. Sims, who earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Morgan State University, said the thought of looking for a job in wine never occurred to him — and he has no regrets.

“It’s an incredible industry full of innovation and a lot of American history,” Sims said. “We want to do a better job of inviting people, and we want all the talent that I know firsthand to come from the Black American community. So, as we go into year two, we’re making sure what story we’re telling, and inviting people into it, is mission critical.

Pronghorn encourages the next generation of ambitious Black business leaders to bring their most ambitious ideas to the table, even if their aim isn’t to start a brand. “I want to remind people that the spirits industry is just like any other industry,” Sims said.

“Even if you’re not interested in owning your own brand, do you have a janitorial service company? Do you have a marketing company? Are you a lawyer? Are you an accountant? Would you be interested in making bottle labels? It’s an entire ecosystem from which Black Americans are largely absent. So, there’s really nothing you can’t do. “Anything you can do in any other industry, you can do in the spirits industry.”

Collaboration carries forward the legacy

The Pronghorns’ ambition can be attributed to the cohesion of their team. “A wise woman I used to work with told me, ‘I hate working alone because I’m only as good as my thoughts.’ And that really impressed me because I think we all have, to some degree, good ideas,” Sims said.

“You feel like, ‘Oh, I can do it myself,’ but the saying that steel sharpens steel is absolutely real. You may have a great idea, but when you have a chance to get it out of your brain Say it out loud, really collaborate, and draw inspiration from everyone’s different life experiences, it almost always comes out better on the other side.

Since Pronghorn’s founding, the company has invested in 23 Black-owned spirits brands, a significant accomplishment for its first year of operation. Additionally, Pronghorn saw a 5% increase in Black Americans working in the spirits industry.

“Our mindset is abundance. If I take a breath today the air we breathe is not going anywhere. I have a 10 year old child [daughter] And always tell her that everyone has something to teach, and everyone has something to learn, Sims said. “So, I can’t wait to meet the next founder to share ideas and get inspired. The meaning of life is something like this.”

Source: www.adweek.com