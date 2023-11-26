Promoting local cocoa consumption: A viable opportunity for Nigeria’s economic development – Daily Trust

By Patricia Tilley and Beklan Chibundu

Introduction

Nigeria, often referred to as the “Giant of Africa”, has immense potential for the development of its cocoa industry. With a rich agricultural heritage and a climate conducive to cocoa cultivation, Nigeria can significantly increase local consumption of cocoa and its products. This not only benefits local farmers but also provides a viable opportunity for economic growth. In this article, we will explore strategies to promote local cocoa consumption and make a case for government investment in this promising sector, bearing in mind that the sector provided Nigerian export opportunities in the 1950s and 1960s. Contributed extensively (Taiwo Bello and Matthew Mitchell in their article Africa Today 2018 Volume 640).

current scenario

While Nigeria is one of the world’s top cocoa producing countries, a significant portion of its cocoa beans are exported, leaving room for improvement in local consumption. This is an untapped opportunity given the growing global demand for cocoa-based products. The local market has yet to fully embrace the diverse range of cocoa products, from chocolate and cocoa beverages to skin care items.

Nigeria is the fourth largest cocoa producer globally – behind Ivory Coast, Ghana and Indonesia – with a long history of cocoa cultivation. The potential for growth in the domestic market is enormous, and by harnessing this resource, Nigeria can simultaneously create economic opportunities and promote sustainable agriculture.

nutritional value of cocoa

Cocoa consumption has the following values ​​and properties:

1 fiber 10.9 grams

2 Iron 11.9 mg

3 Magnesium 228 mg

4 Potassium 715 mg

5 Phosphorus 308 mg

6 energy 598kcal

7 Protein 7.79 grams

8 Fat 42.69.

Strategies to increase local consumption

Promotion of cocoa-based products

Launch targeted marketing campaigns to educate consumers about the nutritional benefits of cocoa and its products.

Collaborate with local businesses to create and promote innovative cocoa-based products such as cocoa-infused snacks, beverages and skin care items.

supporting local entrepreneurs

Provide financial incentives and grants to local entrepreneurs interested in setting up cocoa processing facilities.

To facilitate partnerships between cocoa farmers and entrepreneurs to ensure a coherent supply chain for cocoa-based products.

educating consumers

Implement educational programs in schools and communities to increase awareness of the versatility of cocoa and its health benefits.

Hold events and workshops to showcase different ways to incorporate cocoa into everyday meals and snacks.

Launching educational campaigns to increase awareness about the nutritional benefits of cocoa and its products can play an important role. These campaigns can highlight the health benefits of cocoa, dispel myths surrounding its consumption and encourage the integration of cocoa products into everyday diets.

promote local brands

Encouraging and supporting local cocoa processing companies can lead to the development of high quality cocoa products. By promoting these brands, consumers are more likely to choose locally produced goods, which contributes to the growth of the domestic cocoa market.

Collaboration with food industry

Partnering with the food and beverage industry to incorporate cocoa into a variety of products can diversify its consumption. The introduction of cocoa-based snacks, beverages and desserts could attract new consumers and increase demand.

Quality Control and Certification

Strengthen quality control measures to ensure that locally produced cocoa and cocoa products meet international standards.

Encourage certification of local cocoa products to build confidence among consumers both locally and internationally.

Advocacy for government investment

infrastructure development

The government should invest in infrastructure to enhance the entire cocoa value chain from cultivation to processing. Improvements in transportation networks, storage facilities and processing plants will not only increase productivity but also attract private investment in the sector. Invest in the development of infrastructure, including storage facilities, to reduce post-harvest losses and ensure timely delivery of cocoa products to consumers.

research and development

Allocating funds for research and development in cocoa cultivation and processing will help improve the yield, quality and efficiency of the crop. This investment could lead to the development of disease-resistant cocoa varieties and innovative processing methods.

Financial assistance for farmers

Providing financial assistance, subsidies and credit facilities to cocoa farmers can encourage increased cultivation and ensure a stable supply of cocoa beans. This support will empower farmers to adopt sustainable and modern farming practices.

economic diversification

Government investment in the cocoa industry will unleash the potential of the cocoa industry as a key player in diversifying Nigeria’s economy away from oil dependence.

job creation

More than 328,000 tonnes of cocoa were produced in 2020 and Nigeria is still unable to take full advantage of the cocoa industry like Ivory Coast and Ghana to diversify its economy. Government investment in the cocoa industry will create employment opportunities, especially in rural areas where cocoa is mainly cultivated.

global competitiveness

Establish Nigeria as a competitive player in the global cocoa market by investing in research and development, ensuring sustainable farming practices and promoting quality.

foreign exchange earnings

Show potential for increased foreign exchange earnings through export of high quality cocoa products.

conclusion

Increasing local consumption of cocoa and its products in Nigeria is not only a noble endeavor but also a strategic step towards economic growth and diversification. By implementing the proposed strategies and securing government support, Nigeria can harness the full potential of its cocoa industry, creating a win-win situation for farmers, entrepreneurs and the country as a whole.

Promoting local consumption of cocoa and its products in Nigeria requires a multi-pronged approach involving public awareness, private sector collaboration and most importantly, government investment. By strategically investing in the cocoa industry, the Nigerian government can not only stimulate economic growth, but also create a sustainable and thriving cocoa market that benefits farmers, entrepreneurs and consumers alike. The time has come for Nigeria to unleash the full potential of its cocoa industry and improve the deal for its citizens and the global market.

Tile and Chibundu wrote from Abuja

