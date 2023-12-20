Promoting innovation in SMEs through entrepreneurial orientation

By Dr. Ezra Carlson, below, strategic consultant, entrepreneur and KAI practitioner

The government’s innovation strategy aims to transform the UK into a global innovation hub by 2035. It has been shown that long-term growth through innovation in technologies, production processes, supply chains and business models can determine a country’s ability to increase its capacity. Economic growth and productivity.

The government’s plans follow the 2021 UK Innovation Survey, which revealed that there was a decline in pre-pandemic innovation planning among SMEs. However, the same study also showed, perhaps in response to the increased focus nationally, 55% of businesses surveyed had increased their innovation planning activity over the past two years.

While this is a promising sign that innovation is becoming a higher priority among SMEs and government, understanding your company’s entrepreneurial orientation will help you better understand and respond to the internal and external strategic challenges facing your business. Whether it’s on growing opportunities, long-term sustainability, future mitigation, or better planning to respond to other market and industry factors facing your organization.

What is entrepreneurial orientation?

Entrepreneurial orientation involves having a better understanding of a company’s strategic vision, considering its risk appetite, and understanding its decision-making processes, management style, and organizational culture and behavior. Therefore understanding the entrepreneurial orientation of an organization can play a vital role in establishing the continuity, growth and future success of the business.

What is meant by innovation?

Within the entrepreneurial orientation, the concept of innovation is broad and dynamic, encompassing the introduction of new ideas, change, risk taking, customer-centricity, proactive thinking, a culture of creativity and learning from failures. Thus, entrepreneurial orientation can be seen as a driving force for change (within organizations) that promotes a dynamic and visionary organizational mindset. These changes range from incremental to revolutionary and frequency.

opportunity

The UK economy is mainly driven by SMEs. They number approximately 5.6 million, accounting for 99.2% of all UK businesses, with a combined annual turnover of £2.3 trillion (52% of the private sector). SMEs employ approximately 16.3 million people (or 60% of the total employed population). Of these businesses, those with 49 or fewer employees employ approximately 12.9 million people and contribute £1.6 trillion to turnover. In short, UK SMEs in the private sector are the backbone of the UK economy.

According to recent data, the top challenges UK SMEs face in adopting innovation are financial barriers, lack of skills or expertise, risk aversion and access to funding. Secondly, businesses are facing challenges around aging technology infrastructure, regulatory compliance, supply chain delivery and competition. Addressing these requires a combination of sustained short-term (exploitation) and long-term (exploration) interventions, actions and innovation.

Exploiting opportunities sometimes focuses on addressing immediate challenges (for example, maximizing short-term profits, or seeking quick returns) at the expense of long-term planning, stability or sustainability. Opportunity seeking is an approach that focuses on looking beyond immediate results and short-term gains to the future that considers broader, often more complex and lasting aspects of success. Entrepreneurial orientation involves a combination of both exploration and exploitation activities. Therefore, it is important to build this ambidextrous ability to simultaneously exploit and explore.

Role of entrepreneurial orientation

Firms are described as having an entrepreneurial orientation when they support and exhibit entrepreneurial behavior with sufficient regularity. This behavior should become a defining organizational characteristic or trait that results in high frequency and intensity of innovation outputs (e.g., creating, changing, or improving businesses, products, services, processes, markets, etc.). It provides a strategic approach to innovation. These entrepreneurially oriented companies support and demonstrate a consistent pattern over time that is typically characterized by innovation, proactivity, risk taking, competitive aggressiveness, and autonomy through processes and behaviors that are embedded in the company’s DNA. Takes place at three levels:

management style: which captures the goals, beliefs, decisions, and communications that demonstrate organizational commitment to new value creation

organizational setup: By creating complementary processes, routines, structural choices, and cultural climate that promote entrepreneurial behavior.

organizational entrepreneurial behavior: which appears in the context of externally directed new entries (products, services, enterprises, etc.) aimed at exploiting discovered opportunities for new value creation in the market.

There are several instruments to assess entrepreneurial orientation as a firm-level capability. EO audit provides a way to measure and benchmark entrepreneurial orientation and its five dimensions (autonomy, innovativeness, risk taking, proactiveness and competitive aggressiveness). This can be used to take a snapshot of your current situation and develop a strategy for change. When used with a qualitative assessment of your organizational configuration and behavior, it can provide powerful insights about key barriers to surface.

However, people are at the center of increasing inclination towards entrepreneurship. According to adaptive-innovation theory, we all have a preferred style for developing new solutions, ranging from incremental to revolutionary. Some people are more comfortable with change that involves breaking the mold, taking big risks, and challenging the system (i.e. being revolutionary). While others prefer to make efficient improvements to the system, take less calculated risks, and lead with more group conformity (i.e., incrementalism). There is no right or wrong, better or worse style to lead change. Instead, you need both to develop your entrepreneurial orientation to exploit while you search. The Kirton Adaptation-Innovation Inventory (KAI) provides a powerful psychometric tool used to measure a person’s problem-solving style that links a dimension of our personality to how we engage with change. Are.

Combined, these tools can help ensure that companies are investing in the right resources based on their innovation needs.

Innovation among SMEs in today’s market is essential for short-term business continuity and long-term growth. The ability to better understand your entrepreneurial orientation may be the key to understanding where change is needed and how to enhance an organization’s ability to drive innovation, growth, and success.

Source: www.smeweb.com