Promoting entrepreneurship ecosystem, leveraging technology for social change will be the aim of HEIs: VC IUST – Kashmir Reader

Awantipora: The conclusion of the two-day Academia-Industry Conclave 3.0 and Tech Expo was held here today. On this occasion, Vice Chancellor of Cluster University of Kashmir, Professor Qayum Hussain was the chief guest.

In his address, IUST Vice-Chancellor Professor Shakeel Ahmed Romshu talked about the initiatives taken by IUST to promote innovation and entrepreneurship under CIED. He said that higher education institutions cannot work in isolation and it is necessary to establish links between industry and academia. He said that IUST seriously engages with the industry to create future ready skilled human resources and trained in cutting edge technologies like AI/ML, Decision Sciences, Data Computing etc. He said that the university will encourage innovative students. Develop their ideas and provide the necessary support to transform them into profitable enterprises through mentorship as well as financial assistance.

In his address, Prof. Qayyum Hussain said that events like the Conclave and Tech Expo align IUST’s priorities with the needs of the present times and speak of its dedication to excellence and determination to emerge as an icon and pioneer of innovation. Strengthening education-industry collaboration.

Relevantly, the two-day event was inaugurated on November 15 by the Lieutenant Governor and Chancellor of the University, Shri Manoj Sinha, who called for the coming together of industry leaders, experts and academicians for idea-generation and to promote innovation and entrepreneurship and Contribution in strengthening was appreciated. Culture.

At the closing ceremony, Tech Expo participants as well as women entrepreneurs trained under the Women Entrepreneurship Development Cell of CIED were felicitated. Participants of the cultural group IUST were also felicitated. The program also included panel discussions on important topics like women entrepreneurship development, industrial policy, start-up culture in Jammu and Kashmir, technological developments for cottage industries and ethnic foods and success stories of start-ups in Jammu and Kashmir, In which experts from various fields participated. ,

Nov 17, 2023

