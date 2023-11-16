Promoting Blockchain Adoption by Putting the Technology Behind It

With Web3 technology it is important to understand the difference between front and back end. The term “front end” describes the portion of Web3 applications that consumers interact with directly. This includes the user-facing side of the technology, websites, and decentralized applications (DApps).

Back end, on the other hand, refers to the complex system that supports these Web3 applications. Everything from distributed ledgers and smart contracts to consensus protocols are included here.

However, accessibility and simplicity are important for Web3 adoption. When the technical complexities of Web3 are displayed too prominently on the front end – such as managing cryptographic keys or understanding blockchain concepts – it can alienate a significant portion of potential users. It is important to make the user experience and interactions intuitive and easy to understand so that the end user does not have to worry about technical details.

By prioritizing accessibility and simplicity, Web3 technology can be more attractive to a variety of users. This approach helps bridge the gap between early adopters well-versed in blockchain technology and a broader mainstream audience.

Harrison Hines, CEO and co-founder of Web3 app development platform Flake, told Cointelegraph, “Simplicity and accessibility were the keys to mainstream development with computers, smartphones, mobile apps, and even, more recently, AI. Hiding technical complexities at the last mile follows the same logic. Developers are also end users, and they need tools/infrastructure that are easy to use and build upon.

Benefits of hiding Web3 in the backend

User experience can be improved by making blockchain-based apps easier to navigate. When users are spared the technical complexities associated with blockchain technology and cryptographic keys, they can interact with Web3 applications in a way that feels similar to using traditional web applications. This streamlined experience encourages users to explore and adopt Web3 applications without being intimidated by their complexity.

Simplified onboarding for non-technical users

When the onboarding process is straightforward, individuals unfamiliar with blockchain technology can quickly get started with Web3 applications. This approach reduces the learning curve and empowers a much broader and diverse user base to access the benefits of Web3 without requiring a deep understanding of its technical aspects.

For example, Immutable Passport simplifies the onboarding process for WAGMI Defense users by providing a straightforward and password-free sign-up experience. With just a few taps, users can create an account, eliminating the need for password management. In conjunction, Passport establishes a non-custodial wallet in the background, providing a secure repository for users’ digital assets.

Magazine: Breaking into Liberland: Tricking the guards with inner-tubes, decoys, and diplomats

Authentication options have been streamlined, allowing users to choose from well-known methods like Google, Apple, or email sign-in.

The interoperability feature of Passport also allows seamless login to all games and marketplaces within the Immutable ecosystem.

This approach ensures a user-friendly experience, especially for those who are not familiar with Web3 technologies. According to Web3 gaming franchise WAGMI Games, this feature enables it to engage more players.

Immutable Passport enables social login to gaming platforms like WAGMI Games. Source: WAGMI

“Simplifying the onboarding process for non-technical users is key to mainstream adoption of Web3 technology,” Costas Croustaloudis, development director at WAGMI Games, told Cointelegraph. Most individuals have little patience for complex, technical interfaces.”

Croustaloudis added, “In fact, the likelihood of a person uninstalling an app increases with each additional click or tap required to reach their goal. This is especially important when introducing gamers to new titles. The difference between success and failure can often depend on the lack of just one extra click.

Attracting more users and developers

Putting Web3 technology in the back end could help bridge the gap between early adopters and mainstream users, expanding the Web3 user base beyond tech-savvy and blockchain enthusiasts. As Web3 applications become indistinguishable from their traditional counterparts in terms of user experience, they are more likely to attract users who were hesitant to explore the technology due to its perceived complexities.

According to some experts, making it easier to create apps that hide Web3 components in the back end could attract more developers, bringing more Web3 apps to market.

“The main benefit is to make it easier and more accessible for more developers to build applications using Web3 technologies in their backends,” said Fleck’s Hines.

Hines added, “It’s just a numbers game. The more developers you have creating more Web3-powered applications, the more likely (and faster) you’ll start to find breakout breakthrough apps that drive mainstream adoption. This is similar to what we saw in Web2 and mobile. Users are discovering new Web3 apps they enjoy, which will encourage them to try others.’

Minimizing user errors and risks

Hiding the back-end of Web3 technology has the added benefit of reducing user errors and risks. When users are not exposed to technical complexities, they are less likely to make critical mistakes such as mishandling cryptographic keys or engaging in insecure transactions.

This is especially important in decentralized finance applications, where small errors can lead to significant financial losses.

Minimizing user errors and risks

A notable example of a back-end Web3 implementation is the Ethereum Name Service (ENS). ENS allows users to replace long, cryptic Ethereum addresses with human-readable domain names.

ENS enables human-readable names for wallets. Source: ENS

This technology can be integrated into applications, providing a seamless experience to users. Users can send cryptocurrency to “john.eth” instead of “0x4cbe58a94d991087fa2dc648b1e33f55dbb53f4f2”, reducing the chance of errors in transactions.

Coinbase uses the cb.id username, an ENS domain form, to streamline cryptocurrency transfers and user interactions. These usernames are linked to the ENS infrastructure, simplifying complex wallet addresses by offering a human-readable option.

Additionally, cb.id usernames automatically redirect web users to the corresponding web3 profile on profile.coinbase.com.

Regarding blockchain gaming, WAGMI Games is another example. Its WAGMI Defense mobile app uses a free-to-play business model and offers a familiar user experience. Players start by receiving a free basic card set. Let’s say a player wants to participate in more challenging games with the possibility of higher ranks and potential rewards. In that case, they can buy NFT characters with real money, similar to traditional apps.

While blockchain serves as the foundation for the game’s technology, players interact with the game through a more traditional interface. This design could reduce the perceived complexity and difficulty of using blockchain and NFT features, making them more accessible to a wider audience.

actionable advice

For builders looking to create more user-friendly and seamless Web3 apps, an important consideration is the implementation of gas optimization strategies. Gas fees are an inherent part of many blockchain transactions and can be a significant barrier for users.

Builders can improve the gas fee problem by using layer-2 solutions like state channels, removing transactions from the main chain, reducing congestion, and enhancing the user experience especially for gaming dApps.

Additionally, they can choose low-fee blockchains like BNB Smart Chain, Solana or Polkadot to create a budget-friendly environment specifically for micro transactions.

Croustaloudis agreed, telling Cointelegraph, “Gas fees can be a significant barrier, especially in the context of apps that rely on microtransactions. Even a $0.10 gas fee, when charged repeatedly, could prove problematic. With the emergence of various new L2 chains like Coinbase’s BASE and Immutable’s L2 solution, gas fees are no longer a concern.

“Depending on the nature of the app, building on Layer 2 becomes an obvious choice for mass adoption. To begin this journey, developers should thoroughly research the needs of their target users and determine the most appropriate gas optimization strategy for their project.

Zero-knowledge (ZK) technology, specifically ZK-Rollup, can reduce the load on the main chain by batching off-chain transactions into a smart contract, offering faster confirmation times and lower fees. Builders can integrate ZK-Rollup to make their applications more efficient and cost-effective while enhancing the user experience.

Recent: New York MoMA now has Symbolist artworks in its permanent collection

Builders should also consider optimizing for mobile devices. Many users access Web3 apps on their smartphones, so ensuring that the app is mobile-responsive and functions seamlessly on different screen sizes and devices is critical to widespread adoption.

For users planning to use Web3 apps, it is essential to maintain awareness and knowledge of the technology. Web3 and blockchain are rapidly evolving, and staying informed about the latest developments, security best practices, and user guidelines can help users make informed decisions to protect their digital assets.

Source: cointelegraph.com