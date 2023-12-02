Prominent use of trolls shows threat to Hungary’s democracy is real

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and in no way represent the editorial position of Euronews.

Hundreds of coordinated fake profiles are engaged in pro-government influence operations on Facebook ahead of municipal and European Parliament elections in Hungary in 2024, write Peter Cracow, Csaba Molnár and Rachel Suraini.

Next year, Hungarians will vote on the same day to elect local officials and representatives to the European Parliament.

The elections will likely take place against a backdrop of high divisions between the European Commission and Hungary over their continued disregard for EU values ​​and Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s pro-Kremlin and pro-Beijing maneuverings.

Orbán is likely to enter 2024 in a strong position. In April 2022, he consolidated his power by winning a landslide victory over the united political opposition.

His ruling Fidesz party, ahead of European Parliament elections, is focusing on reducing the Hungarian opposition’s gains from previous municipal elections, in which it gained control of the capital Budapest and several other major cities.

The decision to hold two elections on the same day and to center much of the debate around so-called “foreign interference” from Brussels and Washington makes life difficult for the mayor of Budapest, Gergely Karacsoni, and other leading opposition candidates.

They will also grapple with the most unbalanced media landscape in the EU, which not only makes it difficult for them to reach voters, but is so loaded in favor of Fidesz’s message that smear campaigns against opposition politicians are now commonplace.

Increase in Kremlin-style troll activity

Since coming to power in 2010, exerting greater control over the Hungarian media sector has been a major ambition of Orbán and his Fidesz party.

Over the past thirteen years, he has exerted unprecedented control over the media, to the extent that Hungary is now an informational autocracy.

With this traditional media space largely taken over, the Hungarian government is now turning its attention to social media, particularly Facebook, as part of its efforts to control public messaging.

New research from our Budapest-based think tank Political Capital finds that troll activity is growing on Facebook like the Russian playbook, having infiltrated more than 450 public groups across the country to date – but one in particular, And with a seemingly coordinated emphasis on Budapest.

The city’s mayor Karacsoni and other opposition figures are major targets of troll and misinformation activity within these groups—which often takes the form of sharing pro-government news articles that baselessly denigrate Karacsoni’s administration and Fidesz counter- Enhances messaging.

Given the increasing use of “fake profiles” and the scale of their activity, it is not unreasonable to argue that we are reaching a point where they will jeopardize the integrity of the 2024 elections.

By tracking and monitoring the characteristics of these users, Political Capital is able to determine that almost all of the profiles in question are fake.

Obvious red flags abound

For one, this is evidenced by their profile and cover images, which almost always come from existing foreign individuals’ pages, primarily from the Russian social media platform VKontakte and, in some cases, other sites such as Russian, Bulgarian, and Ukrainian. From. Dating websites.

Although some profiles have Hungarian names, profile creation is often clumsy, with many Facebook URLs having other names, which may reveal the true origin of the account.

Furthermore, in an apparent threat to their authenticity, they do not post anything on their page except re-shared content that is completely impersonal and with mixed messages (e.g. commercial, animal-related, etc.).

The activity on these profiles is also highly targeted. On Facebook, there is often a clear focus on promoting government narratives in community groups and spreading misinformation and defamatory content that denigrates opposition parties and politicians, such as Karacsoni and others.

This almost mirror-like behavior in the profiles suggests some central coordination. It is also finding that, in many cases, after their activation or “rebranding”, they join large-scale Facebook groups, including non-political local community groups and pro-government, anti-government and Even groups with public affairs content are included. The inclination of the opposition.

They are often found grouped into the same national political groups, indicating some level of strategic deployment.

Only meta can evaluate these

In some cases, it also deploys network security mechanisms. Political Capital’s research found that a large number of these profiles are published with varying intensity in the groups they have joined, while some serve as “sleeper profiles” that have yet to be published as publishers. Not activated.

Upon the publication of this data collection in September, researchers discovered that the URLs of some of the profiles changed overnight to match their assumed identities on Facebook – thereby, inadvertently, confirming that they were indeed fake profiles, which were centrally monitored. Is being coordinated.

Only Facebook’s owner, Meta, can collectively reveal the origin and location of these profiles and act to remove them.

We have called for this and pointed out that, if left unchecked, they can grow roots in community groups, and extend their reach to other Facebook users – and, importantly, to potential voters.

This exploitation of trolls and manipulation of social media is a sad sign of the direction Hungary and its democracy is traveling under Orbán.

This is just a testing phase

Over the past decade, the Prime Minister and his party have exerted such control over the media landscape in Hungary that it seriously threatens its independence.

In 2021, Reporters Without Borders accused Orbán of being a “press freedom hunter”, and, ahead of the 2022 elections, investigative journalists found that a Hungarian fund paid pro-government social media personalities to spread government messages. Had financed several million euros. ,

It was later revealed by a global coalition of journalists that the Hungarian government had used Pegasus spyware to conduct surveillance on journalists, media owners and politicians.

This much is clear: as municipal and European Parliament elections approach, the volume of fake news and smear campaigns run by pro-government sources through traditional channels will intensify.

But the activity of fake profiles on Facebook and other social media platforms will also reduce.

What we are seeing in Hungary is a testing phase and scaling up of something related to a Kremlin-inspired playbook. The threat to the 2024 elections and the future of public space in our country is real.

Peter Cracow serves as executive director, Csaba Molnar is head of research and data analyst, and Rachel Surany is an analyst at the Political Capital Institute in Budapest.

At Euronews we believe that all opinions matter. Contact us at [email protected] to send a pitch or submission and be part of the conversation.

