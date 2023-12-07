Prominent Republican criticizes China's laxity in enforcing tech trade sanctions

(Bloomberg) — A prominent Republican is attacking the Commerce Department for undermining national security by prioritizing trade with China instead of strict enforcement of export controls aimed at containing its geopolitical rival.

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul criticized the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security in a 61-page report that detailed widespread shortcomings. It argued that BIS has too easily approved the export of sensitive technologies to Chinese companies, prioritized the business interests of US companies and has been reluctant to penalize companies that violate US regulations. .

The Texas Republican said the BIS failed to take adequate action against companies such as Seagate Technology, Synopsys Inc and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp following alleged violations of US export controls. The BIS has fined Seagate, is investigating Synopsis and has not considered whether SMIC broke any laws.

“If the United States is determined to outcompete China, the fossil licensing bureaucracy that oversees export controls must be freed from its post-Cold War free trade mentality,” the report said. “It must regain its purpose of identifying and controlling technology and becoming a leader in strategic competition.”

BIS did not respond to a request for comment.

BIS is supportive of US efforts to curb China’s technological development and prevent its military from accessing advanced technology. It released export controls on artificial intelligence accelerators last October, before OpenAI’s ChatGPT made those chips the most sought-after commodity in the tech. This year, it stepped up those measures to make it even more difficult for Chinese companies to get the hardware needed to develop advanced AI models — a move that McCaul applauded.

Nevertheless, McCaul took aim at several aspects of BIS administration, including how the agency considers input from other national security bodies when approving licenses for the sale of controlled technology – and blacklisted countries such as China and SMIC. High rates of approval of those sales to firms and Huawei Technologies Co. Those two companies released surprisingly advanced made-in-China mobile processors this year, built at a technology level that sanctions were meant to keep out of China’s reach.

The report calls for BIS to expand the types of technologies and companies it regulates; adopting an outright, almost complete refusal policy for shipments of controlled technology to China; and renegotiating the terms with the Asian country to ensure better visibility of how the licensed technology is being used.

McCaul also says Congress should develop new standards for prosecuting export-control violators, mandate regular reports from BIS about its licensing decisions and allow BIS to defund certain licenses to generate funding for enforcement. But should be allowed to charge fees.

The House Foreign Affairs Committee is scheduled to debate several BIS-related bills next week, including measures to increase transparency and make intellectual property theft grounds for blacklisting.

Export controls, which restrict the shipment of certain advanced technologies to China and other countries of concern, have emerged as one of Washington’s favorite tools to counter Beijing’s technological advances.

Controls take the form of both nationwide sanctions, such as those targeting semiconductor shipments to China, as well as individual company sanctions, such as the one the US has imposed against Huawei since 2019. Under Biden, the BIS has added more than 300 Chinese entities to its trade-sanctions list, formally known as the Entity List, which means those businesses are barred from receiving US government licenses for shipping. Is required.

But Republicans like McCaul have pressured the Biden administration to take a tougher approach to the world’s second-largest economy, especially after Huawei introduced the Mate 60 smartphone in August.

Asked about Huawei phones during congressional testimony in October, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said the BIS, which is investigating phone processors, needs more resources to enforce its controls. He reiterated that request Saturday at the Reagan National Defense Forum in Simi Valley, California: “I have a $200 million budget,” he said. “It is similar to the price of some fighter planes. come on.”

But according to McCaul—as well as China Select Committee Chairman Mike Gallagher and Republican Conference Chairman Elise Stefanik—the shortcomings in the BIS are “not a matter of money, but a matter of political will.” They said in Tuesday’s joint statement that additional resources depend on BIS being “transformed into a true national security agency.”

McCaul recommended several specific reforms in his report, including an overhaul of the licensing process to allow greater input from representatives of the Defense, State, and Energy departments, who sit on the approval committee chaired by BIS.

The report calls for a majority vote system instead of giving the final decision to the BIS. While members who disagree with the BIS can escalate license reviews to the assistant secretary, secretary or even presidential level, the report said, five-day turnaround requirements mean that few decisions are taken forward in practice. Let’s go. The report warns that this risks other agencies’ national-security concerns being drowned out by the BIS, which is also part of the department responsible for trade promotion.

The BIS also routinely fails to approve large parts of China’s “military and surveillance ecosystem,” the report said, pointing to companies like AI firm SenseTime Group Inc. that circumvent those restrictions. which restricted only one of its subsidiaries, chip maker Yangtze Memory Technologies. The company, which was blacklisted by BIS in 2022 after more than a year of pressure from McCall and other China hawks.

The BIS should invest in databases that help identify companies linked to China’s military, McCaul recommended, and adopt a rule from the Treasury Department that would ban companies at least 50% owned by blocked parties. Puts.

