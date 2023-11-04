Prominent Jacksonville entrepreneur facing fraud charges, investors file lawsuit claiming bad business practices

Jenay White and her business, Jay White Business Center, own a network of 50 Airbnbs. He is facing trial on fraud charges.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – Prominent Jacksonville entrepreneur Janae White, who serves as CEO of eight businesses including Jay White Business Centers and a network of 50 Airbnbs, is facing fraud charges. Investors have filed lawsuits claiming they have been victims of bad business practices.

Controversy



One of the investors, Rayvon Griffin, described his experience with Jayne White as extremely disappointing, alleging that he was scammed out of over $10,000 due to White’s poor business practices. Griffin, a silent partner, explains that many investors were led to believe that they would find properties for renovation and sale, but these promises remained unfulfilled. According to Griffin, Jayne White is skilled at avoiding questions and concerns, which prompted him to take legal action. “She’s good at avoiding things and avoiding questions, so that’s when I realized I had to take a step back,” says Griffin.

conflicting accounts

In response to the allegations, Jenay White denied defrauding its clients. White characterizes this situation as a challenging aspect of business investing and says that such issues can arise when investing.

A Facebook group with over 9,400 members was created to raise awareness about the alleged scam. However, White disputes the claim that she knows such a large number of people, suggesting that some of the statements are false.

“I don’t even know enough people to think it’s impossible,” White says.

Jacksonville attorney Chris Dempsey is representing the investors, and he believes Griffin’s case may be just the tip of the iceberg, with investors likely scammed out of more than $200,000.

Rayvon Griffin was financially stable enough to make a comeback, but she admits that some investors lost everything. He spoke to individuals who had given their last savings to White, trusting his business practices.

Jenay White stands by her stance and insists that she doesn’t want a few complaints to take away from her positive contributions to the community. She expresses her desire to tell her side of the story, which she believes has not been fully heard.

upcoming court date

A court date for this legal dispute has been set for December 4, and further information will be provided as the case progresses.

Read the court document below

Source: www.firstcoastnews.com