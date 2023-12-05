One of the world’s leading experts on social media disinformation has filed a whistleblower disclosure at Harvard investigating the influence of Meta.

A leading disinformation scholar has alleged that the leadership at Harvard University’s Kennedy School was “unduly influenced by Meta/Facebook”.

Dr. Joan Donovan, who left Harvard in August, claimed that she and her research team came under greater scrutiny from Kennedy School leaders after they began work on the Facebook files.

Their intention was to create a public archive with a collaborative platform for research based on analysis of documents collected by former Facebook employee Francis Haugen.

Donovan said that instead he faced attempts to disrupt his research.

The activities impacting Donovan’s work coincide with a $500 million (€461 million) donation to Harvard in December 2021 by the foundation run by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan.

In a whistleblower disclosure made public Monday, Donovan called for an immediate investigation of “undue influence” from Harvard’s general counsel and president, the Massachusetts Attorney General’s office, and the U.S. Department of Education.

“This is a shocking betrayal of Harvard’s academic integrity and the public interest,” said Libby Liu, CEO of Whistleblower Aid, a nonprofit organization supporting Donovan.

“We have seen in the past how Big Tobacco, Big Energy and Big Pharma have succeeded in influencing, undermining and collaborating on research to tell their lies, protect their profits and avoid accountability.

“Now Meta, with the collusion of a powerful ally, is pursuing the same ploy. Whether Harvard acted at the direction of the company or took the initiative on its own to protect Meta’s interests, the result is the same: corporate interest research and undermining academic freedom to the detriment of the public”.

Harvard rejected the allegations.

Donovan is quoted by whistleblower Ed as saying that his research team and their projects suffered “death by a thousand cuts”.

He also claims that Kennedy School Dean Douglas Elmendorf had close ties to Facebook.

In an excerpt from the whistleblower disclosure, Donovan says that after meeting with the dean in January 2022, his program “understaffed and the grants management process ground to a halt.”

Harvard’s Kennedy School rejects allegations of improper conduct and disclosure of donor interference.

“The story is full of inaccuracies and baseless insinuations, particularly the suggestion that the Harvard Kennedy School allowed Facebook to dictate its approach to research,” spokesman James F. Smith said in a statement.

Meta spokesman Andy Stone said the company had no comment on the dispute between Donovan and Harvard.

Donovan called the so-called Facebook files “the most important documents in the history of the Internet.”

Harvard hired Donovan, now an assistant professor at Boston University, in 2018, where he led the Technology and Social Change research project. In May 2020, he was promoted to Research Director of the Kennedy School’s Shorenstein Center, where he lectures.

The Kennedy School denied in its statement that Donovan was fired.

It stated that she was a staff member, not a faculty member, and also stated that all research projects at the school should be led by faculty members.

Zuckerberg’s Harvard connection

The school “tried for some time to identify another faculty member who had the time and interest to lead the project. After that effort was not successful, it took more than a year for the project to be discontinued.” Time was given” and most members of the research team remained in research roles. Donovan said Harvard offered him to continue as a lecturer but without health insurance.

Donovan said he was not aware of a search for someone to take over as head of the research project, which he founded and for which he had raised $12 million (€11.1 million).

In its statement, the Kennedy School said it “did not receive any part of the Chan-Zuckerberg gift,” which was given to Harvard University for an unrelated artificial intelligence (AI) initiative.

Chan and Zuckerberg both went to Harvard, where Facebook was first launched.

Harvard eventually released an archive of the Facebook files, although Donovan said it was much less ambitious and open than he had imagined.

Meta was consulted on amendments to approximately 20,000 images in that collection and the Kennedy School team that manages it decided to amend only about 160 of the more than 800 images requested by the company – in almost every case the lower level Meta To remove the names of employees or outsiders for privacy reasons, Smith said.

He said the Kennedy School’s Public Interest Tech Lab gave researchers early access to the collection in May 2023 and it became fully public in October.

