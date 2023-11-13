Projects face long delays

More than half of the portfolio of federal projects worth $6.7 billion financed by the World Bank has been declared unsatisfactory or problematic by the lender, highlighting deep problems that have remained unaddressed for years due to serious governance issues.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Pakistan’s largest lender the World Bank recently completed a review of a $6.7 billion loan for 20 projects. These schemes are managed by the federal government.

Details revealed that only $2.9 billion worth of projects were on track, although some of them were also facing issues that needed resolution. According to government officials, progress on most projects worth $3.4 billion was found to be partially satisfactory, while other projects worth $453 million were declared problematic.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs conducted the review with the dual objective of assessing performance and exploring the possibility of increasing disbursements to compensate for some of the shortfalls in the backdrop of an external financing gap of $6.5 billion.

Among the worst performing departments is the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), which has been run by retired military generals for decades. According to officials, projects administered by the National Transmission and Despatch Company, Federal Board of Revenue, Ministry of Planning, Ministry of Finance and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) were also facing serious execution problems.

This has delayed the intended benefits of these plans, including the war on terror-affected populations, refugees and flood-affected people in the provinces.

For example, Pakistan took a $213 million loan from the World Bank in July this year to improve livelihoods and essential services in flood-hit areas of Balochistan. At the time of review, the Project Management Unit was not functional and a dedicated bank account could not be opened, resulting in zero disbursement.

In 2019, Pakistan had taken a $400 million loan to expand the narrow tax base, but both sides are now in the process of restructuring the project and extending the deadline due to multiple delays.

The World Bank said the project was hampered by frequent management changes, slow decision-making and weak ownership.

The $137 million Pakistan Financial Inclusion and Infrastructure Project reflects poorly on the performance of the SBP. The original completion date of the project was December 2022 but it has been extended twice. SBP had taken the loan to expand access to digital payments, an objective that does not require any foreign funding.

The $380 million Public Financial Management and Accountability Project ended last month after two extensions, highlighting the poor performance of the finance ministry. The World Bank said that despite two extensions, the project was struggling to achieve results.

Another project run by the Finance Ministry, called the Pakistan Housing and Finance Scheme, was also extended due to delays in achieving the agreed results.

The $340 million National Health Assistance Program was one of the slowest moving projects. Provincial governments took advances of approximately $69 million against agreed targets for the current fiscal year.

Pakistan also took a loan of $50 million to improve institutional capacity for better management of refugees. The review revealed that the project faced significant delays due to late approval of project documents and ownership issues.

Similarly, a $200 million loan to address issues arising in the education sector following the COVID-19 pandemic also suffered from various delays. The World Bank said the project suffered losses due to low budget allocations for grants to provinces.

In 2019, Islamabad had taken a $460 million loan under the Khyber Pass Economic Corridor project to expand economic activities between Pakistan and Afghanistan. In almost four years, only $2 million was disbursed and the plan had already been restructured in June 2020. The fate of the Tarbela hydropower projects, operated by Wapda for an additional generation capacity of 2,820 MW with a World Bank loan of about $1.1 billion, was no different.

Construction of Tunnel-Four, costing $690 million, was delayed by more than five years and the project ended in June this year after several extensions.

The $390 million Tunnel-Five scheme also faced delays in awarding contracts. The project has already been extended twice and the World Bank said it is unlikely the project will be completed by May next year.

The $588 million Dasu hydropower project is another example of poor execution by Wapda. The project faced a seven-year delay in land acquisition and the World Bank also described compensation payments as unsatisfactory.

The 132kv transmission line also faced delays. The original completion date of the project was June 2022 and it is still incomplete.

Similarly, a $700 million plan to extract power from the Dasu hydropower project was delayed. Slow progress resulted in only $100 million being distributed over three years.

Pakistan, despite suffering from poor transmission network, has not been able to effectively utilize the $425 million loan to enhance the capacity and reliability of the national transmission system. Approved in 2018, it took about two and a half years for the country to appoint consultants. The government is now seeking a three-year extension, as only $59 million has been disbursed in the last five years.

The CASA-1000 power transmission project to interconnect regional transmission lines also remained a problematic scheme. Over the past eight years, only $130 million could be disbursed despite expansion. The $195 million Electricity Distribution Efficiency Improvement Project is another example of poor project execution. The scheme was to improve electricity distribution in the jurisdiction of Hyderabad, Multan and Peshawar.

