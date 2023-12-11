Project Worldwide expands games, Web3 and entertainment capabilities with investment in Talisman

Project Worldwide

Investment drives rapid growth in US market for sports marketing agency Talisman

Dharpan Randhawa, Founder of Talisman

Project Worldwide invests in sports marketing agency Talisman

New York, Dec. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — An employee-owned network of creative agencies, Project Worldwide is making substantial strategic investments in talisman , a full-service sports marketing agency that has created remarkable partnerships between world-class brands and sports rights holders who have stamped their dominance in Formula 1, including identifying and sourcing key partnerships and significant business growth opportunities in F1. This includes a partnership with Kraken and Williams Racing. Race around the world. Recognized for creativity, data utilization and innovation, Talisman’s expertise extends beyond F1, to include sports, web3, gaming and entertainment. The agency has achieved success working with a roster of world-class brands including Kraken, TUMI, Fanduel, McLaren, Lamborghini, One Championship and various stakeholders from the EPL, NBA, MLB, NFL and more.

Based in Dubai and experiencing explosive growth since its 2021 launch, the investment will allow Talisman to expand in the US as well as add to the project’s global offices in 24 countries, bringing Talisman to New York, Los Angeles , will set up commercial offices in London. Riyadh and Singapore.

Talisman was founded by? Dharpan Randhawa , a sports marketing industry veteran who previously served as Senior Vice President of the Asia-Pacific region of McLaren Racing as well as Vice President of Sales for Lagardere Sports (Sportfive). Talisman has over 100 years of combined industry experience including a high caliber advisory team tom fox , javier villamizar And kenneth berger , Fox began his career on the brand side, working with Gatorade and Nike, and later on the sports side as president of MLS team San Jose Earthquakes, as well as chief commercial officer of Arsenal FC and CEO of Aston Villa. Work done. Villamizar leads SoftBank’s Vision Fund as Operating Partner and brings 25+ years of international “deal closing” experience in managing multi-billion regional operations. Berger has a proven track record of business success throughout Asia, including as Regional Vice President of IMG and Asia Head of UFC. He launched Sports Marketing Japan (SMJ), which was sold in 2009 to Yoshimoto Kogyo, Japan’s largest entertainment production unit and talent agency.

Robert G. Valley Jr., President and CEO of Project, said, “We have always been highly selective and thoughtful about the agencies we bring into our network, looking for those who are founder-led, creative, and collaborative at scale. Are passionate about.” “After getting to know Dharpan and the team, we knew this was an excellent fit and we are excited to unlock the potential of our businesses coming together.”

talisman is joining Project Sports, Gaming and Entertainment Collective , which now spans the full spectrum of sports marketing services, including sports business consulting, sports sponsorships, brand campaigns and activations, digital innovation, content-centric programming, data/analytics and talent booking. Project SGE envisions and creates iconic, culturally-driven integrated marketing campaigns and programs for blue-chip clients, start-ups, and everything in between. Talisman will be able to tap talent from the project’s 13 other creative agencies, including gpj , os studio , g7 , Inspiration , pray tell , Wondersauce even more.

“All project agencies are built for ‘hyperconnective’ creativity, enabling seamless ideation, rapid adaptation and “Allows for collective innovation.” Of Project Integrated Agency Group , “We are strategy-driven, creativity-driven, and known for flawless execution and can’t wait for Talisman to provide even more ammunition to create meaningful bonds between brands and culture moments.”

As part of this transformational collaboration, Talisman is announcing several significant changes to its leadership team. Founder Dharpan Randhawa will take over the role of CEO. charlie evans Will play the key role of Chief Revenue Officer, overseeing revenue generation and growth strategies logan furr Will serve as Chief Partnerships Officer, leading efforts to build valuable brand partnerships globally.

“Our journey has been defined by rapid growth, and our expansion into the US market is a testament to our strong trajectory,” said Dharpan Randhawa, Founder and CEO of Talisman. “This strategic partnership with Project SGE is a game-changer. This not only provides Talisman the resources to accelerate our presence in the United States, but also enhances our abilities to provide a more complete service portfolio to clients and partners. Together, we are poised to reshape the industry landscape and serve our customers with an unmatched, holistic approach.

