‘Project Pitch It’ returns to WISN 12 this spring with new entrepreneurs and moguls

21 Wisconsin businesses and six Wisconsin middle/high school students will be featured

Updated: 10:22 pm CST November 29, 2023

“Project Pitch It,” a local TV show similar to ABC’s “Shark Tank,” is returning to the air on WISN TV in 2024, where lucky entrepreneurs will be awarded thousands of dollars in cash.

Currently, “Project Pitch It” is in production for its eighth season, preparing for a spring 2024 premiere.

The 21 Wisconsin businesses and six Wisconsin middle/high school students featured this season are ready for their moment to shine, and local business veterans are ready to lend advice and money.

Project Pitch It host and mogul Jerry Zendusa said, “I would say this show is a lighter version of ‘Shark Tank,’ where we want everyone to win.” “But it’s still a very compelling show. There are a lot of businesses that are at different stages of their journey.”

Jendusa is the founder of EMTEQ Aerospace, and now runs a business advisory company, Breakthrough Coaching. One of this year’s newest moguls is Harris Turer, governor and CEO of the Milwaukee Admirals.

Turer said, “I gave it some thought and thought, gosh, it might be fun to hear from people who look like me before I buy Admiral.” “You know, I was a young entrepreneur who had the opportunity to take over an organization that was kind of in disrepair, and try to turn it around.”

Baby Express is a business that is looking for investment in Season 8. It is a transportation service for pregnant women and new mothers created in Racine.

“Watching ‘Project Pitch It’ over the years, I saw how they were helping companies, and I wanted to get that one-on-one experience right here in Wisconsin to help more families, and let us To learn more about franchising,” said Nicole Urquhart, owner of Baby Express.

Another product featured is Siren Shrub Company. Shrub is a drink dating back to the 1800s that contains three ingredients: organic apple cider vinegar, organic cane sugar or maple syrup and a fruit root or herb. They then take that spicy mixture and create mixers for alcoholic beverages or mocktails.

“Having the opportunity to come here, and really look for help with the next phase of our business, and find other people experienced in the business world to give that perspective, was very rewarding,” said Layne Cozzino, co-founder of Siren Shrub. is helpful.” The company said.

Entrepreneurs selected for “Project Pitch It” are able to broadcast their products and services throughout the state of Wisconsin, averaging an audience of 70-90,000 people each week.

“Moguls learn every day, too,” said Steven Gruber, attorney at Gruber Law Office and this year’s New Mogul. “As a mogul, we learn from entrepreneurs. Entrepreneurs, they can learn from each other, they can learn from moguls, and they can learn from the experience of doing so. So I think it’s amazing That this is happening, and it’s great that it’s happening right in our backyard.”

Zendusa said, “When you think about being inspired by people who have really good ideas, and then they help inspire other people who watch the show, that’s what we’re trying to have. Are.”

