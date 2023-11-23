Progressives say Israel-Hamas standoff isn't enough, we need a permanent ceasefire

Israel and Hamas have agreed to a deal under which dozens of Israeli hostages will be freed and 150 Palestinian women and children held in Israeli prisons in exchange for a brief pause in fighting.

The pause, which will take effect within the next 24 hours, is expected to last at least four days to allow the release of 50 hostages held by Hamas. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said the pause would be extended by one day for each additional 10 hostages released.

Hamas is believed to be holding about 240 hostages. According to Israeli human rights group HaMoked, thousands Currently, Palestinians are detained in Israel without any charges or trial.

If that happens, the Qatar-brokered hostage deal would mark a temporary reprieve in the devastating six-week war. Israel’s response to the Hamas-led attack on October 7 – which killed approximately 1,200 people – devastated large parts of the Gaza Strip, destroying schools, homes, hospitals and other civilian infrastructure and injuring more than 14,000 people. Killed, leading to charges of genocide.

Israel’s siege of the Palestinian territory has left almost the entire population on the brink of starvation and has led to the closure of many hospitals in the area due to lack of fuel and other vital supplies, leaving many patients – including premature babies – dead. Also included – have been deprived of necessary treatment. ,

Oxfam has found that, meanwhile, water supplies have fallen to just 17 percent of pre-siege levels.

Progressive US lawmakers, who have been calling for a ceasefire for weeks, welcomed the newly announced hostage agreement but said it does not go far enough, especially if the Israeli government were to resume its devastating bombing campaign after the four-day ceasefire ends. Is – as Netanyahu said. is intended to.

“A temporary pause in the violence is not enough,” Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) said in a statement. “We must move with urgency to save as many lives as possible and achieve a lasting ceasefire agreement. “More than 14,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the violence began, including thousands of children, and 1.7 million Palestinians have been displaced from their homes.”

“Further displacement of Palestinians and the forced annexation of their lands will only perpetuate this conflict,” Tlaib said. “Expanding illegal occupation will never lead to a just and lasting peace. We must address the root causes of this conflict.”

Representative Cori Bush (D-Mo.), lead sponsor of the cease-fire resolution in the U.S. House, said the cease-fire declaration “proves the effectiveness of de-escalation and diplomacy – not military force – as a means to protect lives and reaffirm Why we must continue our efforts for a permanent ceasefire.

Bush said, “When this agreement ends, the bombings will continue, thousands will die and millions will be displaced.” “We must continue to press vigorously for a permanent ceasefire that ends this violence, protects and preserves lives, and ensures the safe return of all hostages, including those arbitrarily detained. “

The peace advocacy group Jewish Voice for Peace echoed Bush and Tlaib in saying that “the Israeli government’s collective punishment and genocide of Palestinians in Gaza cannot simply be stopped; This must be stopped.”

The group added, “Once we reach a permanent ceasefire, we cannot return to the status quo.” “We must focus on the root causes of injustice. A future of peace and security based on justice, freedom and equality for all remains the only option. There is no military solution to this. We need a political solution – and we can’t get there until we have a full and permanent ceasefire.

Congressional support for the ceasefire has steadily increased in recent weeks as poll results indicate overwhelming support from the American public. Forty-three members of Congress are now calling for a ceasefire, according to one Calculation By InterceptPrem Thakkar.

However, the Biden administration has repeatedly rejected the prospects of a permanent ceasefire, claiming it would only benefit Hamas. Quoting an unnamed senior official, politico It was reported Tuesday that there was “no understanding” inside the administration that “the pause would turn into a longer cease-fire.”

“And there was some concern in the administration about an unintended consequence of the pause: It would give journalists broader access to Gaza and an opportunity to expose the devastation there and focus public opinion on Israel,” the outlet said.

As soon as the news of Israel-Hamas agreement came out late on Tuesday night. The Associated Press “Residents of Gaza City said fighting intensified on Wednesday night, with shelling, heavy artillery and airstrikes hitting central areas,” the report said.

Omar Shakir, Israel and Palestine director at Human Rights Watch, said in response to the Israel-Hamas agreement that “whether there is a cease-fire or not, unlawful attacks must stop.”

Shakir also called for the immediate release of all hostages and an end to the Israeli siege, which “has put the lives of 2.2 million people at risk.”

“Man is not bargaining for chips,” he said.

