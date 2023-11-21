ing group

Progress on Share Repurchase Program

ING announced today that, as part of our €2.5 billion share buyback program announced on 2 November 2023, the Company repurchased 22,842,425 shares due 17 November 2023 during the week of 13 November 2023.

The shares were repurchased at an average price of €12.52 for a total amount of €285,920,182.98. For detailed information on daily repurchased shares, individual share purchase transactions and weekly reports, visit the ING website www.ing.com/investorrelations.

In line with the objective of the program to reduce ING’s share capital, the total number of shares repurchased to date under this program is 47,640,746 ordinary shares at an average price of €12.34 for a total consideration of €587,839,741.39. To date approximately 23.51% of the maximum total value of the share buyback program has been completed.

ING is a global financial institution with a strong European base, providing banking services through its operating company ING Bank. ING Bank’s purpose is to: Empower people to stay one step ahead in life and business. ING Bank’s more than 60,000 employees provide retail and wholesale banking services to customers in more than 40 countries.

ING Group’s shares are listed on the exchanges of Amsterdam (INGA NA, INGA.AS), Brussels and the New York Stock Exchange (ADR: ING US, ING.N).

Sustainability is an integral part of ING’s strategy, as evidenced by ING’s leading position in sector benchmarks. ING’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) rating was affirmed by MSCI at ‘AA’ in September 2022. As of August 2022, Sustainalytics considers ING’s management of ESG material risks to be ‘strong’, and in June 2022 ING received an ESG rating of ‘strong’ from S&P Global Ratings. ING Group’s shares are also included in the leading sustainability and ESG index products of leading providers Euronext, STOXX, Morningstar and FTSE Russell.

