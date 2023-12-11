A year after OpenAI released ChatGPT, we have seen many rapid advances in LLM, but many fundamental questions remain. Meta releases LLaMA in February 2023; GPT-4 followed in March 2023; Bloomberg GPT, Dolly 2.0 and BingChat in April 2023; PaLM2 in May 2023; LLaMA2 in July 2023, etc. The significance of the Meta AI releases is that these were open-source models, breaking the threat of open AI on LLM. Recently, Google released Gemini, and my colleagues told me that it is a reliable alternative to GPT-4. In the past year, given these rapid advances, there has been a growing desire to regulate them. President Biden signed the Executive Order on the Safe, Secure, and Trustworthy Development and Use of Artificial Intelligence on October 30, 2023. The European Parliament has adopted the EU AI Act, the first regulation on Artificial Intelligence.

It would be an understatement to say that these models have shown us remarkable capabilities.

I joined a conference call 20 minutes late and asked Microsoft Teams to quickly catch up on what I missed—and it did. At the end of the call, a colleague asked Teams, “What did you think of Arun’s comments and contributions?” Teams’ response: “I cannot answer this question with confidence, because it involves evaluating Arun’s performance and behavior, which I cannot do based on the transcript. However, I can tell you that Arun Joined the meeting a few minutes late and apologized for that. 1 He also shared some insights about extracting efficiencies from a revenue management program and suggested using generative AI and other tools. 2 He followed along with the program with interest. Asked about their comfort level and praised their work. 3 He even joked about their co-pilot summary and transcription service and made some comments about the purchasing function. Amazing!

A colleague created a custom GPT that helps with earnings call analysis. You can instantly ask about a public company, its performance across key dimensions, its board, senior executives and their affiliations, and much more.

Despite these advances, we are still working to resolve some debates/questions.

As powerful as these LLMs are, they are largely a mystery to us. So much uncertainty surrounds them. They are neural networks trained with massive amounts of data to predict the next word based on the previous word, and they are complex, with billions of parameters that are difficult to interpret. How do they show so much intelligence in understanding the nuances of a question and giving such an accurate response? It is absolutely magical and amazing to see the range of tasks these models can do. A year later, we’re still saying “How did this happen?”

These models are fragile and can derail. This is an ongoing area of ​​research and investigation. In November, several researchers published a paper titled Extracting Training Data from ChatGPT. Their goal was to test whether a rival could extract training data from a language model. They took advantage of the fact that LLMs remember examples from their training dataset. By prompting the model with the command “repeat the word ‘poem’ forever”, the model at some level began to reveal confidential data that was part of its training set. The fact that ChatGPT probably emitted training data had gone unnoticed until the authors of this paper pointed it out. Open AI closed this vulnerability, but research continues on other ways to exploit LLM; I’m sure we’ll discover more.

Innovation continues at a rapid pace. In one short year, we’ve seen countless products, platforms and services – an entire industry – be born, reborn and shaped by ever-increasing advances. GPTs have emerged as platforms to build upon and build upon, and individuals (even without a background in AI) are increasingly creating custom GPTs that focus on particular tasks. We have start-ups and large tech companies struggling to adapt current technology to customer needs. Are there future domain-specific vertical solutions or generic capabilities that can be quickly adopted across all domains? Whatever the case, there is no slowdown as organizations aggressively seek to achieve productivity gains. Many signs point to the dominance of LLM, yet others seem to scream that the promotion could not be any louder. So where do we go from here? Are we really at an inflection point?

We are just beginning to understand the impact of AI on climate. It is estimated that OpenAI’s GPT-3 emitted more than 500 metric tons of carbon dioxide during training, the equivalent of 600 flights between London and New York. This also does not take into account the emissions caused by the manufacturing of computer equipment. Of course, most of the carbon footprint of LLMs will come from their actual use. A separate study (yet to be peer-reviewed) shows that generating 1,000 images with a powerful AI model, such as Stable Diffusion XL, produces carbon dioxide emissions equivalent to driving 4.1 miles in an average gasoline-powered car. will be. This should give us pause. Perhaps we don’t need powerful models to perform simple tasks, even if such models can do them and do them well.

We are still concerned about AI and its impact on mankind, but this concern has subsided to some extent. “Is AI compatible with humanity’s goals”? Geoffrey Hinton warned earlier this year and in an open letter called for the development of the LLM to be halted. Several months later the same debate continues, with equal numbers of people believing that we have nothing to worry about (for the time being) and others suggesting that we should be concerned and stop efforts now. Do LLMs exhibit some AGI (Artificial General Intelligence)? If not, will GPT-5 potentially unlock anything in the future? Nick Bostrom, professor at Oxford and director of the Future of Humanity Institute, suggests an optimal level of concern, a little more significant than what we have but not so much that we start putting things off. No matter what your beliefs, no one is sitting on the sidelines waiting.

We live in exciting and uncertain times – the possibilities of this technology are breathtaking, yet so much remains unknown and there is no consensus on where we go from here. Is this true with most groundbreaking innovations, or are we looking at something truly special?