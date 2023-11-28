Profitability of non-banks to decline in coming quarters: Moody’s

earning profit money

Non-bank mortgage companies increased their profitability as a group in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the previous quarter, led by the performance of their servicing and core businesses. This is good news in the current shrinking market.

credit rating firm analyst Moody’s Investors Services A report on Monday said they do not expect further improvement in the next quarters amid high mortgage rate levels and a low supply of homes for sale.

“Due to the increase in mortgage rates since the summer and the upcoming seasonal decline in purchase originations, profitability is likely to decline in Q4 2023 and Q1 2024 before improving in Q2 2024,” the analysts wrote in the report. “But given the already low level of purchasing activity, the seasonal decline will be historically low.”

According to the data, the core profitability of 12 US non-bank mortgage finance companies rated by Moody’s – measured as pretax earnings, excluding fair value marks and non-recurring items, divided by average adjusted tangible assets under management – ​​averaged 1.7. There was improvement by %. third quarter of 2023, compared to 1.2% in the second quarter and 0.4% in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, the group’s net income relative to average assets rose to 2.4% from July to September, compared with 1.8% in the previous quarter. Except two unprofitable firms – America’s Finance And loandepot – Its average in the third quarter was 3.4%.

analysis involves rocket hostage, PennyMac Financial Services, joint wholesale mortgage, mr cooper, freedom mortgage, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, attentive, rhythm, planetarium, OwenAmerica’s Finance & Loan Depot.

Third quarter performance was driven by positive mortgage servicing rights (MSR) fair value marks, as expected in a higher mortgage rate environment, and increased core revenues.

Analysts wrote that rate-lock volume for companies was on average flat in the third quarter compared to the second quarter, but declined 4% compared to the same quarter a year ago – at current rate levels, refinancing originations are uneconomic .

However, the average profit margin on sales increased slightly to 1.37% in the third quarter compared to 1.35% in the second quarter, mainly due to improvement in retail and wholesale margins.

According to the report, companies continue to cut expenses, but at a slower pace than in 2022 or early 2023. For example, salaries and compensation increased by 1% in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the previous quarter. It decreased by 23% in 2022 compared to 2021.

Moody’s analysts expect profitability in 2024 to be marginally higher than in 2023.

“We believe economic activity will slow modestly, mortgage rates will decline modestly from current levels and companies will continue to cut spending,” Moody’s analysts wrote.

The analysts said that if economic activity “slows materially more than expected: or if interest rates rise further, the impact” could reduce home sales volume and mortgage purchase originations.

Ultimately, this will reduce the profitability of non-bank mortgage companies. However, some mortgage companies are in a better position than others.

“Companies with strong franchises and adequate levels of capital are sacrificing profitability to increase market share and pressure weaker competitors,” the analysts wrote.

Source: www.bing.com