Professor explains why Biden’s polling is disappointing despite ‘strong economy’

Steven F. Hayward, a professor and author, suggested in an op-ed for the New York Post that despite strong economic data, President Biden’s ratings are low because the economy is not benefiting most Americans.

“Biden should benefit from what is typically the most important factor in determining whether an incumbent president is re-elected,” he wrote, citing a strong unemployment rate, increased consumer confidence and a decline in inflation. Is: a strong economy.” “The economic data below the headline are indicators that the overall economy may not be strong or benefiting most Americans.”

Hayward said household debt is rising and therefore could indicate Americans are spending more to maintain higher prices.

“Millennials in particular – people aged 30 to 39 – are falling behind on debt payments at a much higher rate than other groups,” they wrote.

,Much of the headline-grabbing prosperity this time of year is the result of old-fashioned Keynesian-style government spending, Hayward added, and we shouldn’t be surprised if Biden’s massive multitrillion-dollar spending spree is hurting the economy.

A Fox News poll in November found that 78% of voters gave the economy a negative rating, including 47% who described it as being in “bad” shape, compared to 28% in April 2021 who said conditions were bad. Were.

Hayward said the president’s spending is “skewed toward the rich”, and wrote that a “disproportionate amount” of job growth in 2023 came from government jobs.

“In other words, the economy’s top-line prosperity is not being distributed broadly, which is a dogma of the Democratic Party,” Hayward said. “This is one reason why recent polls show Trump ahead of Biden by 25 points, the candidate considered to be the better manager of the economy.”

Voters have been sounding the alarm on the economy for months, which has faced confusion from political experts and the Biden administration.

“Things are getting better and people think things are going to get worse — and that’s the most dangerous part of it,” Democratic pollster Celinda Lake recently told the Associated Press.

Lake also said that voters want not only inflation but also prices to be reduced. “To be honest, I’m a little surprised by it,” she told the media outlet.

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting of the National Infrastructure Advisory Council in the Indian Treaty Room of the White House on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Washington, DC, US. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Democratic strategist James Carville said Wednesday that Democrats should stop telling voters the economy is good and let them experience it for themselves.

“People live in an economy and they feel it,” Carville said on CNN on Wednesday. “And we know from the Clinton years and we know from the Obama years that it takes a lot – you have to get very deep into the recovery where people are feeling it.”

Carville said Biden should “talk about things he’s done to help families deal with the rising cost of living, like opening up prescription drugs or releasing the Strategic Petroleum Reserve or other things.” Which they have done to clean up the supply chain.”

