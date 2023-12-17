Productivity: Entrepreneur urges workers to shun 'African time' syndrome – News Agency of Nigeria

By Joshua Olomu

Entrepreneur and Managing Director/CEO of Prezzo Shed Investments Limited, Mr Emmanuel Njoku has urged workers in all sectors to shun the ‘African Time’ syndrome to ensure productivity in their organisations.

Njoku gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday, on the sidelines of a year-end party and awards ceremony held for employees of the company in Abuja.

According to him, a situation where employees justify work delays and other incidents hinders the growth of the organization and national development.

He said that lack of discipline in keeping track of time is a major reason for delay in completing the works within the stipulated period.

“This hampered progress, growth and development,” he said.

“However, African time is now normalized in our system because when we go to meetings abroad, people talk about African time that we do not keep time.

“I mean this should not be seen as an African thing, we should change the narrative.

“There has to be an act of discipline, people have to be punctual because it is an act of discipline,” Njoku said.

According to him, Prezzo Shed is a leading provider of health equipment for humanitarian purposes, with a workforce committed over the years to timely and effective service delivery.

He said that the year end party/service awards were to celebrate the outstanding employees and inspire them for fresh commitment to duty in the coming year.

According to him, the categories of awards for employees include punctuality award, long service award, best dressed male and female employee of the year and accident-free award for drivers.

“Today is the end-of-the-year party for the workers and it’s traditional, because they say all work without play makes Jack a dull boy.

“So, after working from January to December, we have a way to come together by reuniting the company with employees’ families, our customers and our friends.

“In line with global best practices, we have a way of rewarding workers. So, for us, it is always like congratulating those who are doing well because they say one good deed deserves another.

“Among other things, long service awards are a way to motivate certain members of staff so that they perform better in the years to come,” he said.

Also, the company’s Administrative/Human Resources Manager, Ms. Paschalin Akalake, said the recognition is a motivation for workers to resume duty on time, dress well at work and behave well.

“This award is to appreciate the employees who have been with the company for five years, 10 years and 15 years and to let them know that the company appreciates their input and dedication to duty.

He said, “This will boost their morale because next year everyone will be thinking that there will be something to see at the end of the year.”

Also receiving the Long Service Award, the Company’s General Manager, Dr. Albert Anusi, expressed his appreciation to the management on behalf of the other recipients.

He said that this honor should be seen as a call for new dedication towards duty.

NAN reports that the highlight of the event was the presentation of monetary awards and plaques to all the award winners. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)

Edited by Deji Abdulwahab

Source: nannews.ng

Source: biz.crast.net